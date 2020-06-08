WAGNER — Wagner Speedway will host its 2020 season opener on Friday.
Divisions competing include DK Flooring and Custom 305 Sprint Cars, the C & B Operations of Wagner Late Models, the Butte Implement B-Mods, the Ponca Valley Seeds Sport Mods and the Roth Custom Farming Hobby Stocks.
Fan gates open at 5 p.m., with “Horsepower Happy Hour” from 5-7 p.m.
Pits open at 4 p.m., with the pit meeting at 7 p.m. Drivers are encouraged to get their paperwork filled out prior to arriving to the track. Those forms are available at wagnerspeedway.com/forms
