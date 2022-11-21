ST. LOUIS—South Dakota rallied back from a 12-point, first-half deficit and saw four players score in double figures during a 71-67 road win against Saint Louis Sunday inside Chaifetz Arena.

The Coyotes improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 on the road. The Billikens fell to 1-5 overall and 1-2 at home. It was the first meeting between the two programs.

