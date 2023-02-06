BASKETBALL
S.D. MEDIA POLL
The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Feb. 6 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Boys
Class AA
1. Jefferson (19) 14-0 95 1
2. Lincoln 13-1 76 2
3. Mitchell 11-3 56 3
4. Brandon Valley 10-4 38 4
5. Yankton 7-4 19 RV
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Roosevelt 1.
Class A
1. Dakota Valley (19) 14-0 95 1
2. Sioux Valley 13-1 71 2
3. Sioux Falls Christian 14-2 62 3
4. Winner 14-1 23 5
5. St. Thomas More 14-2 21 4
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 9, Lennox 2, Rapid City Christian 2.
Class B
1. Aber. Christian (18) 14-1 94 1
2. White River (1) 12-3 68 2
3. De Smet 13-3 57 3
4. Lower Brule 14-3 43 4
5. Faith 14-1 16 5
Receiving votes: Castlewood 3, Viborg-Hurley 1, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1, Wolsey-Wessington 1, James Valley Christian 1.
Girls
Class AA
1. Jefferson (18) 12-2 94 1
2. Washington (1) 11-2 77 2
3. Pierre 12-2 54 3
4. O’Gorman 10-3 28 5
5. Harrisburg 11-3 27 4
Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 5.
Class A
1. Hamlin (19) 16-0 95 1
2. Vermillion 16-1 74 2
3. Wagner 16-1 56 3
4. Red Cloud 15-0 32 4
5. St. Thomas More 13-3 24 5
Receiving votes: Florence-Henry 3, Sioux Falls Christian 1.
Class B
1. Viborg-Hurley (16) 14-2 92 1
2. Wolsey-Wess. (3) 14-2 79 2
3. Centerville 12-3 42 3
4. Sully Buttes 12-2 38 4
5. Ethan 12-2 24 5
Receiving votes: Arlington 6, Howard 2, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1, Warner 1.
NIOBRARA VALLEY CONF. GIRLS
Jan. 28-Feb. 4
Semifinals, Feb. 3 at Tilden
Niobrara-Verdigre 55, Elgin Public/Pope John 44
St. Mary’s 59, Elkhorn Valley 39
Final Round, Feb. 4 at Niobrara
Consolation: Elgin Public-Pope John 63, Elkhorn Valley 51
Championship: O’Neill St. Mary’s 49, Niobrara-Verdigre 41
NIOBRARA VALLEY CONF. BOYS
Jan. 28-Feb. 4
Semifinals, Feb. 3 at Tilden
Santee 69, Stuart 64
Elkhorn Valley 70, Summerland 49
Final Round, Feb. 4 at Niobrara
Consolation: Summerland 51, Stuart 42
Championship: Elkhorn Valley 74, Santee 58
MID-STATE CONF. GIRLS
Jan. 28-Feb. 4
Consolation, Feb. 2 at West Point
Norfolk Catholic 52, Boone Central 37
Wayne 39, Battle Creek 33
Semifinals, Feb. 2 at Pierce
Crofton 55, Hartington Cedar Catholic 50
Guardian Angels 41, Pierce 29
Final Round, Feb. 4 at Pierce
Fifth: Wayne 50, Norfolk Catholic 35
Third: Pierce 44, Hartington Cedar Catholic 39
Championship: Crofton 49, Guardian Angels 39
MID-STATE CONF. BOYS
Jan. 28-Feb. 4
Consolation, Feb. 3 at West Point
Boone Central 71, Crofton 35
Norfolk Catholic 65, Battle Creek 29
Semifinals, Feb. 3 at Pierce
Hartington Cedar Catholic 61, O’Neill 24
Wayne 32, Pierce 22
Final Round, Feb. 4 at Pierce
Fifth: Boone Central 44, Norfolk Catholic 36
Third: Wayne 67, O’Neill 45
Championship: Pierce 44, Hartington Cedar Catholic 28
LEWIS & CLARK BOYS
Jan. 30-Feb. 6
LEWIS BRACKET
Consolation at Creighton, Feb. 2
Winnebago 88, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 58
Wausa 45, Creighton 42
Semifinals at Wynot, Feb. 2
Wynot 37, Ponca 25
Wakefield 70, Bloomfield 48
Placing Rounds, Feb. 4 at Hartington
SEVENTH: Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 60, Creighton 34
FIFTH: Winnebago 54, Wausa 42
THIRD: Ponca 43, Bloomfield 42
Championship, Feb. 6 at Wayne
Wynot 64, Wakefield 49
CLARK BRACKET
Consolation, Feb. 2
Homer 60, Osmond-Randolph 49
Semifinals, Feb. 2 at Walthill
Walthill 68, Plainview 56
Winside 44, Hartington-Newcastle 40
Final Round, Feb. 4
FIFTH: Tri County Northeast 49, Homer 30
THIRD: Plainview 51, Hartington-Newcastle 46
FIRST: Winside 2, Walthill 0, forfeit
LEWIS & CLARK GIRLS
Jan. 28-Feb. 6
LEWIS BRACKET
Consolation, Feb. 1 at Plainview
Plainview 42, Winside 32
Homer 45, Bloomfield 34
Semifinals, Feb. 1 at Ponca
Ponca 51, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 23
Wynot 47, Wakefield 41, OT
Placing Rounds, Feb. 3 at Hartington
SEVENTH: Bloomfield 50, Winside 39
FIFTH: Homer 67, Plainview 51
THIRD: Wakefield 53, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 39
Championship, Feb. 6 at Wayne
Ponca 47, Wynot 32
CLARK BRACKET
First Round, Jan. 30
At Emerson
Winnebago 39, Tri County Northeast 29
At Hartington
Hartington-Newcastle 73, Walthill 33
Osmond-Randolph 42, Creighton 31
Consolation, Feb. 1 at Creighton
Creighton 61, Walthill 50
Semifinals, Feb. 1 at Wausa
Wausa 44, Winnebago 34
Hartington-Newcastle 48, Osmond-Randolph 28
Final Round, Feb. 3
FIFTH: Creighton 33, Tri County Northeast 29, OT
THIRD: Osmond-Randolph 39, Winnebago 38
FIRST: Hartington-Newcastle 52, Wausa 33
