VERMILLION — Sixteen South Dakota student-athletes have been selected by their respective head coaches as recipients of the 2019-20 Coyote Character Awards announced Monday in a digital version of The Charlies, the athletics annual award ceremony that was moved online this year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Coyote Character Award was created in 2001 by the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee to honor the student-athletes that demonstrate the basics of good character including respect, trustworthiness, responsibility, fairness, caring and sportsmanship. These student-athletes have demonstrated good character on the field or court of play as well as in the classroom. They are role models for South Dakota athletics.
Here are this year’s 16 recipients in alphabetical order: Hannah Draayer, track and field, from Ankeny, Iowa; Ciara Duffy, basketball, from Rapid City, South Dakota; Camille Fowler, softball, from Omaha, Nebraska; Merga Gemeda, cross country, from Sioux City, Iowa; Julia Hall, golf, from Minnetonka, Minnesota; Cody Kelley, basketball, from Gillette, Wyoming; Natka Kmošková, tennis, from Pardubice, Czech Republic; Ella Kubas, triathlon, from Milton, Ontario; Charlie Mechling, swimming and diving, from Glenwood Springs, Colorado; Alexis Mitchell, soccer, from Lee’s Summit, Missouri; Isaac Morris, swimming and diving, from Albuquerque, New Mexico; Anne Rasmussen, volleyball, from Oak Creek, Wisconsin; Austin Simmons, football, from Council Bluffs, Iowa; Kianna Stewart, cross country, from Red Wing, Minnesota; Matt Tolan, golf, from Eau Claire, Wisconsin; and Blake Vande Hoef, track and field, from Hinton, Iowa
The digitized format of The Charlies will include the debut of awards throughout the week on GoYotes.com and @SDCoyotes social media accounts.
