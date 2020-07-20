High school sports in South Dakota should begin on schedule this fall.
That was among the recommendations released Monday by a South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) task force.
The SDHSAA Board of Directors will vote Wednesday during a special meeting on the recommendations from the Fall Sports/Activities Task Force.
The 17-page report from the 20-person task force presented a number of guiding principles (safety, keeping students active, screening procedures, protocol for confirmed close contact/positive cases, SDHSAA policies, benchmarks for reevaluation and other guidance), as well as rule modifications for each fall sport sanctioned by the SDHSAA.
If the recommendation is approved by the Board of Directors, practices for competitive cheer/dance, soccer and girls' tennis would begin Aug. 3. Practices for Class 11B/9-man football could start Aug. 6, followed by every other football class and boys’ golf could start Aug. 10.
While some states have already decided to move fall sports to next spring, season switches were deemed to not be practical or necessary in South Dakota, according to the task force’s report.
“Flexibility in scheduling could potentially allow us to shorten other seasons and resume unfinished fall seasons in the late spring (without overlapping with spring sports) if necessary,” the document said.
As far as screening procedures, all rostered individuals (athletes, managers, statisticians, coaching staff, cheerleaders) and other school personnel involved (bus drivers, etc.) will be screened daily for COVID-19 indicators.
Any positive case verified by the Department of Health must follow DOH guidelines, which require the individual to self-isolate for 10 days from the first onset of symptoms and must be fever free for 72 hours.
According to the report, the SDHSAA will assist teams as much as possible in rescheduling missed contests, but football games “will be difficult and may not be possible.” If a school decides on its own, without a school/district shutdown or without SDDOH recommendation, that it does not want to play a contest, it will be declared a ‘forfeit.’
Fan attendance was also discussed by the task force, and it was recommended that schools post social distancing and hygiene guidance at facility entrances, and that schools should encourage and support the use of masks by spectators.
If fan attendance is allowed at a contest, fans from both/all teams involved should be allowed to attend in the same capacity deemed safe for home teams to attend. On the other hand, if fan attendance is being limited, schools should consider using a pass system to control crowd sizes and limit build-ups at the gate, the report said.
During bus travel to away contests and for transportation to practice, schools should strongly consider assigned seating and mandating the use of masks by everyone on the bus
Among the mandatory recommendations for each fall sport, from the task force:
Football
• Cloth masks and face coverings are not permissible, as they affect the legality of and ability to properly wear chin straps and mouth guards. Face masks with integrated visors that connect to the entirety of the mask may be worn
• Team boxes may be extended to the 15-yard lines to promote social distancing
• Eliminate individual introductions of players/tunnel line from all contests. Starting units can be introduced, but not with the run-through action of athletes as names are called
• Each athlete must have his or her own water bottle
Volleyball
• Suspend the protocol of teams switching benches between sets
• Athletes should use hand sanitizer upon entering and leaving the court. No high five or contact on the substitution exchange
• Officials and athletes should bring their own water bottle
• An optional modification presented by the task force would be teams should consider playing 20 dual matches and avoid tournament play until conference play and postseason events
Golf
• Fans/spectators and rules officials shall maintain a six-foot distance from all players throughout the round
• No awards ceremonies following play
• No common distribution of water accessible to multiple parties
Tennis
• Use numbered sets of balls, with a different number for each competitor/doubles team, and only handle your numbered tennis balls
• Use your racquet or foot to move balls from your side to your opponent’s side
• Switch court sides on opposite sides of the court
Soccer
• Team bench areas may be expanded to allow more space for distancing
• No common distribution of water accessible to multiple parties
Competitive Cheer & Dance
• Sideline cheer participants should be appropriately spaced on the court, field or sideline to ensure proper social distancing
• Any mask worn during a cheer or dance routine that does not involve stunting but involves tumbling must be taped and secure
Cross Country
• Courses must be widened to ensure six feet of width at its most narrow point
• Removal of the ‘chute’ as an option for the finish line, and instead all meets should establish a ‘corral’ of over 100 feet in length and 12 feet in width to accommodate finishers
• No awards ceremonies following competition
• Spectators must not have access to athletes and should be restricted to areas outside of the six-foot course width
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.