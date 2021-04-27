Yankton beat both Lennox and Vermillion in a boys’ tennis triangular, held Tuesday at the YHS/SAC tennis courts. The matches marked the final home event for the Bucks this season.
Yankton opened with a 7-2 victory over Lennox. Both losses came in tiebreakers.
In singles for the Bucks, Gage Becker, Zac Briggs, Quentin Moser, Harrison Krajewski and Miles Krajewski each won their matches. List and Dylan Ridgway, and Briggs and Harrison Krajewski won in doubles play.
Sitting many of its varsity players, Yankton downed Vermillion 8-1.
Dylan Ridgway, Corrigan Johnke, Hunter Eggen, Chase Howe and Ethan Hladky each won in singles play for Yankton. Miles Krajewski and Christopher Rockne, Luke Moeller and Jack Pedersen, and Braeden Johnke and Patrick Kralicek each won in doubles play.
Yankton travels to Madison for a triangular on Saturday. The Bucks will face Watertown and host Madison in the event, which begins at 9 a.m.
YANKTON 7, LENNOX 2
SINGLES: Gage Becker Y def. Brentan West 6-0, 6-0; Jaxon Plank L def. Keaton List 4-6, 6-2, (10-4); Zac Briggs Y def. Andrew Daugherty 6-3, 6-1; Quentin Moser Y def. Layne Lunstra 6-4, 7-6 (7-2); Harrison Krajewski Y def. Cody Plank 6-1, 6-0; Miles Krajewski Y def. Gunnar Geiken 6-2, 6-0
DOUBLES: Daugherty-J. Plank L def. Becker-Moser 7-5, 3-6, (11-9); List-Dylan Ridgway Y def. C. Plank-Lunstra 6-0, 6-2; Briggs-H. Krajewski Y def. West-Geiken 6-2, 6-0
JV SINGLES: Ridgway Y def. Dason Wilson 8-1; Christopher Rockne Y def. Cian Smith 8-0; Corrigan Johnke Y def. Alex Heibult 8-2; Luke Moeller Y def. Mitch Vanmeeteren 8-3; Jack Pedersen Y def. Camden Faulds 8-1; Hunter Eggen Y def. Ethan Lundquist 8-4; Chase Howe Y def. Noah Welch 8-0; Elisha Swenson Y def. Cian Smith 8-3; Patrick Kralicek Y def. Faulds; Wilson L def. Swenson 9-8 (7-1); Wilson L def. Swenson 9-8 (7-1)
JV DOUBLES: Johnke-M. Krajewski Y def. Smith-Wilson 8-0; Rockne-Pedersen Y def. Heibult-Vanmeeteren 8-2; Eggen-Howe Y def. Lundquist-Welch 8-3
YANKTON 8, VERMILLION 1
SINGLES: Ramiro Lafuente V def. Quentin Moser 11-9; Dylan Ridgway Y def. Caiden Mandernach 10-4; Corrigan Johnke Y def. Lucas Green 10-1; Hunter Eggen Y def. Caleb Reins 10-1; Chase Howe Y def. Tyler Mann 10-8; Ethan Hladky Y def. Theo Wittmuss 10-3
DOUBLES: Miles Krajewski-Christopher Rockne Y def. Lafuente-Mandernach 10-8; Luke Moeller-Jack Pedersen Y def. Green-Man 10-5; Braeden Johnke-Patrick Kralicek Y def. Wittmuss-Reins 10-7
JV SINGLES: Elisha Swenson Y def. Corbin Heckens 8-3; Logan Tepe V def. Coleman Frank 8-6; Grant Freeling V def. Tanner Becker 8-5; Jacob Bivens Y def. Caleb Chasing Hawk 8-4; Michael Ferguson Y def. Henry Schulte 8-2; Clark Bonnstetter Y def. Adrian Sivill 8-5
JV DOUBLES: Ethan Marsh-Nels Hanson Y def. Heckens-Tepe 8-2; Christian Weier-Josh Stapish Y def. Chasing Hawk-Freeling 8-3; Byron Jimenez-Bonnstetter Y def. Sivill-Schulte 8-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.