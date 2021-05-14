Yankton rallied from a 3-1 deficit to beat Mitchell 5-3 in the opening game of a club high school baseball doubleheader on Friday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Mitchell claimed a 5-0 victory in the nightcap.
In the opener, a RBI single by senior Tony McGlone in the bottom of the sixth gave the Bucks the lead for good.
Austin Wagner had two hits for Yankton. McGlone, Cameron Zahrbock, Connor Teichroew, Joe Gokie and Drew Ryken each had a hit in the win.
Parker Bollinger had two hits and two runs scored for Mitchell. Jake Helleloid doubled in the effort.
Tristan Redman went the distance in the win, striking out three while using just 74 pitches in the complete game victory. Helleloid took the loss, striking out eight in his 5 1/3 innings of work.
Dylan Soulek went 3-for-4 to lead Mitchell (14-12) in the nightcap. Jonah Schmidt went 2-for-4 with a triple in the win.
Jace McCorkell had a single in the sixth for the lone Yankton hit.
Jonah Schmidt went the distance in the win, striking out six. Teichroew took the loss, striking out six in his five innings of work. Kaden Luellman struck out two in two innings of shutout relief for the Bucks.
Yankton heads to Sioux Falls today (Saturday) for two games. The Bucks face Sioux Falls Roosevelt at 5 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. contest against O’Gorman.
Honkers 8, Gregory 5
PLATTE — The Platte-Geddes-Dakota Christian-White Lake-Corsica-Stickney Honkers rallied from a 5-0 deficit to claim an 8-5 victory over Gregory in club high school baseball action on Friday.
Myles Kott had three hits, and Grayson Hanson went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI to lead the Honkers. Jackson Olsen doubled and singled, driving in two. Aiden Bultje also had two hits and two RBI. Jackson Neuman added a hit in the victory.
Rylan Peck went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI for Gregory, recording both his team’s hits.
Bultje, the second of five Honkers pitchers, picked up the win. Honkers pitching combined for 15 strikeouts in the contest.
Brogan Glover took the loss, striking out six in his four innings of work.
The Honkers, 6-1, travel to Rapid City on Sunday for a pair of games, facing Lead-Deadwood and St. Thomas More.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.