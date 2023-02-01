SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Briar Cliff survived a late 15-0 run by Mount Marty to claim an 81-66 victory over the Lancers in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball action on Wednesday.
Jake Kleinhesselink and Quinn Vesey each scored 22 points for Briar Cliff (12-10, 6-9 GPAC). Kleinhesselink was 5-of-6 from three-point range, while Vesey made 4-of-8 attempts.
Conner Groves also hit four three-pointers for the victorious Chargers, finishing with 16 points. Kyle Boerhave added seven rebounds and seven assists in the win.
Tash Lunday scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Mount Marty. Josh Arlt finished with 15 points. Cole Bowen had 12 points and three steals. Lincoln Jordre posted 10 points and seven rebounds. Kade Stearns added five assists for the Lancers.
Mount Marty (8-16, 4-12 GPAC) hosts Hastings on Saturday.
