SIOUX FALLS — Without the team’s leading scorer for a second straight game, the Yankton Gazelles basketball team hung around with Sioux Falls Jefferson, ultimately falling 46-42 Tuesday night in Sioux Falls.
“We didn’t start with the energy and spark that we had the last five games,” Gazelles coach Trey Krier said. “We started flat and we found a way to stay in it. In the second half we had that energy back and fought back into the game.”
The Gazelles led after the first quarter 9-6, but a second quarter surge put Jefferson ahead 22-16 at the intermission. The Gazelles continued to slip behind early in the third quarter before a couple late buckets cut the lead to four heading into the fourth.
Yankton would get within two and even take the lead in the fourth quarter, but a strong finish from Jefferson allowed them to pull out the win.
“Credit our kids, we have a different confidence than last year,” Krier said. “We were able to compete in the second half tonight and we have another chance against a Sioux Falls team on Thursday.”
Cierra Watkins led all scorers with 13 points for Jefferson (5-5). Taliyah Hayes added 11 points and Jaidyn Dunn seven.
Claire Tereshinski tallied 10 points to pace Yankton (3-6). Jillian Eidsness and Jordynn Salvatori added seven points each.
In sub-varsity action, Sioux Falls Jefferson won the freshman game 51-41. Madison Girard tallied 12 poitns and Adilyn Schelhaas 10. In the ‘C’ game, Jefferson won 45-29. Cameron Koletsky picked up 10 points and Brynn Kinney seven.
The Gazelles are back home Thursday to take on Sioux Falls Roosevelt at 7 p.m.
YANKTON (3-6)
Jillian Eidsness 3 0-0 7, Jordynn Salvatori 3 1-2 7, Claire Tereshinski 4 0-0 10, Kate Beeman 3 0-0 6, Molly Savey 0 0-0 0, Bailey LaCroix 0 0-0 0, Macy Drotzmann 2 1-3 5, Elle Feser 1 3-4 5. TOTALS: 16 5-9 42
SIOUX FALLS JEFFERSON (5-5)
Cierra Watkins 5 3-6 13, Taliyah Hayes 3 4-7 11, Ella Silvernail 1 0-0 3, Morgan Whiting 1 2-2 4, Jaidyn Dunn 2 3-4 7, Ashlen Johnson 0 2-3 2, Kassidy Larsen 1 0-0 3, Aliyah McGovern-Harrington 1 0-0 3. TOTALS: 14 14-22 46.
YANKTON 9 7 11 15 —42
SIOUX FALLS JEFFERSON 6 16 9 15 —46
Three-Pointers: SFJ 4 (Hayes, Silvernail, Larson, McGovern-Harrington), YKN 3 (Tereshinski 2, Eidsness 1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.