The contest on Tuesday afternoon was going to be a different kind of challenge for the Yankton boys’ soccer team.
Head coach Dave Dannenbring said he knew it and his players realized it.
After scoring 17 goals in their previous two games, the Bucks weren’t able to muster many opportunites against a quick Sioux Falls Washington squad. The result was a 5-0 victory for the visiting Warriors at Crane-Youngworth Field.
“I knew Washington would take us out of our game; that’s the kind of talent and speed they have,” said Dannenbring, whose Bucks dropped to 2-2 on the season.
“They can close on those kinds of passes we’re still working on.”
Senior forward Angel Hernan scored twice for Washington (2-2), which recorded four goals in the second half — including three within an eight-minute span.
Hernan scored the first goal on a deflection off of Yankton goalkeeper Zach Loest, and the Warriors kept the 1-0 lead into the halftime break.
Evan Johnson gave the Warriors a 2-0 lead with a one-on-one goal in the 53rd minute, and teammate Alex Bittner pushed the margin out to 3-0 with a goal in the 67th minute.
The Warriors weren’t done. Hernan punched in a header in the 71st minute for his second goal, and four minutes later, Dipen Biswa pushed a shot past a diving Loest to push the lead to 5-0.
What the Bucks will continue to work on, according to their coach, is translating what they do in practices to a game setting.
“We’re starting to work toward the type of play we’ve been practicing,” Dannenbring said. “We just have to improve our skills, getting more experience and play with confidence to get there.”
The Bucks hit the road for a Thursday night game at O’Gorman in Sioux Falls.
“We know what we need to do to get better,” Dannenbring said. “Our guys know we lost to a better team.
“But it’s an opportunity for us to grow.”
Part of that growth journey comes with positivity — especially when they’re playing from behind — and communication, according to Dannenbring.
“I was very proud of them in the second half, because they had everyone trying to be encouraging out there,” he said.
