It’s one thing to pursue your dream and come oh so close, but it’s whole other kind of bitter pill to swallow when you’re living your dream and the rug is pulled out from under you.
Ka’ua Nishigaya falls under that second category.
His goal of playing Division I college football was yanked away, and all because of a minor — but it became major — academic oversight.
Nishigaya, you see, was a year ago at this time a preferred walk-on on the University of Hawaii football roster. That was his dream. But he was deemed ineligible by the NCAA because he was one credit short of a complete high school graduation.
“I thought my journey was over,” Nishigaya said.
“It was always my dream to be play college football,” he added. “But to be able to get the opportunity here, I’m so grateful.”
The ‘here’ is Nishigaya’s second opportunity to pursue that dream.
He made his way to Yankton, South Dakota, to play football at Mount Marty University, an NAIA school that added football last year and will make its debut next fall.
Nishigaya’s journey is one of patience, perseverance and trust. He was admittedly depressed last year at this time. He wasn’t sure what to do.
“For the longest time, I thought, ‘Is this really my life?’” he said. “Nothing was going my way. Nothing was working out.”
He wasn’t quite sure what had happened.
Nishigaya was so sure he had done everything he needed to graduate from ‘Iolani, a prep school in Honolulu — grades were never an issue for him, he added.
“I was playing Division I football and the next thing I knew, it was taken away from me,” he said. “I never thought I’d have the opportunity to play football again.”
But he looked for a chance.
It didn’t matter where.
Yes, he’d even consider South Dakota.
Nishigaya just wanted a chance to play football.
He communicated with coaches from other schools, but in the end, the connection he developed with MMU associate head coach John Michaletti sealed the deal — “He was the one coach that seemed like he really believed in me.”
So, Nishigaya boarded a plane and ventured off to South Dakota for a second chance to pursue his dream.
“The coaches have all been great and so supportive,” he said before Tuesday afternoon’s practice at Westside Park. “I’m so glad I’m here right now. I’m very grateful for the opportunity.”
There was, of course, a small catch to his coming to Mount Marty: Nishigaya and the rest of the program’s initial recruiting class would have to spend a year training and practicing before they actually took the field.
No worry, according to Nishigaya.
“That’s the whole thing. I thought it’d be awesome coming into a new program,” he said. “Starting from the ground up, I thought it would be cool.”
Nishigaya’s commitment to Mount Marty, though, came without the benefit of a campus visit. He didn’t know much about South Dakota. He trusted what he was told.
“I took a chance on myself and obviously it’s turned out for the best,” he said.
The Lancers are spending this fall working out (Nishigaya raved about ‘Coach Rozy’) and practicing three days a week, and they’ll do the same next spring.
“We need all the practice we can get,” Nishigaya said. “The conference (Great Plains Athletic Conference) we’re in has some really good teams.”
That daunting challenge will have to wait. Nishigaya is too busy now enjoying life. It’s amazing, he said, how much has changed in a year’s time.
He’s gone from depressed to happy.
“Now I’m in the mindset that everything is working out,” Nishigaya said. “I love it here and I’m happy. I love my coaches, my teammates and all the teachers at school.
“I couldn’t ask for anything better.”
