Brookings claimed momentum with an extra-inning victory, then completed a sweep of Yankton in club high school baseball action on Thursday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Brookings scored in each of the final three innings, including the two extra innings, to claim a 7-6 victory.
Jackson Krogman had three hits, and Jamison Honkomp doubled and singled for Brookings.
Austin Wagner had two of Yankton’s three hits. Drew Ryken added a double.
Jake Ammann, who pitched the final three innings for Brookings, picked up the win. Drew Ryken, who pitched the final three innings, took the loss. Samuel Kampshoff started for Yankton, striking out seven in the first six innings.
Brookings took control with a five-run fifth to claim the nightcap 10-1.
Krogman had two hits and Max Kjelden doubled for Brookings.
Jacob Larson, Tony McGlone and Jayden Lightner each had a hit for Yankton.
Kyle Bauer picked up the win, striking out six in six innings of work. Landon Loecker took the loss.
Yankton travels to Mitchell for a doubleheader on Monday. Start time is set for 1 p.m.
