FREMONT, Neb. — Mount Marty will be the sixth seed in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Men’s Tennis Tournament, Friday and Saturday in Fremont, Nebraska.
The Lancers are the sixth seed after beating Hastings this past weekend to earn the program’s first-ever GPAC regular season victory. MMU will match up against Morningside, who beat MMU 6-1 on Tuesday, in the 11 a.m. quarterfinal at the Fremont YMCA.
The winner of the MMU-Morningside match will face second-seeded Doane in the semifinals at 3 p.m. Friday. The championship is set for approximately 1:30 p.m. Saturday, following the women’s final.
The GPAC Tournament champion advances to the NAIA Tournament, May 16-20 in Mobile, Alabama.
No. 4 Concordia (11-8, 3-3 GPAC) vs. No. 5 Northwestern (9-9, 2-4), 9 a.m.
No. 3 Morningside (15-8, 4-2) vs. No. 6 Mount Marty (3-10, 1-5), 11 a.m.
No. 1 Midland (16-7, 6-0) vs. 4/5 winner, 1 p.m.
No. 2 Doane (10-12, 5-1) vs. 3/6 winner, 3 p.m.
Semifinal winners, 1:30 p.m.
