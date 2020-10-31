WISNER, Neb. - Archbishop Bergan scored a 25-14, 25-18, 25-21 victory over Hartington-Newcastle in the District D1-3 volleyball final on Saturday in Wisner, Nebraska.
Lauren Baker posted 13 kills, 11 digs and five assisted blocks to lead Bergan. Rebecca Baker had 30 assists. Kaitlyn Mlnarik finished with 10 kills, Summer Bojanski had two ace serves and 10 digs, and Carlee Hapke added 22 digs in the victory.
For Hartington-Newcastle, which finished with a 19-13 record, Kayden Jueden led the way with 14 kills, 21 digs and two blocks. Alivia Morten posted 24 assists and 21 digs. Olivia Grutsch posted 18 digs and two ace serves. Lauren Howell had three blocks, Maya Knutson had two ace serves and Erin Folkers added seven kills in the effort.
Archbishop Bergan, 25-10, advances to the Nebraska State Tournament, Nov. 4-7 in Lincoln.
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE (19-13) 14 18 21
ARCHBISHOP BERGAN (25-10) 25 25 25
