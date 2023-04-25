WATERTOWN — The Yankton Gazelles bounced back from a home loss Monday to beat Watertown 11-6 on Tuesday in Eastern South Dakota Conference softball action on Tuesday.
Brooklyn Townsend went 3-for-5 with an inside-the-park grand slam, finishing with 5 RBI for Yankton.
“She was a little disgusted with herself after yesterday,” Yankton head coach Jill Muth said of Townsend, referring to Yankton’s loss to O’Gorman on Monday. “She had three really big hits for us, including an inside-the-park grand slam in the second and a nice single in the seventh. Both were innings where we scored most of our runs.”
Emma Herrboldt went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI. Payton Moser also had two hits. Elle Feser tripled and Emma Eichacker added a hit in the victory.
Muth noted that the veteran Gazelles were all focused on a bounce-back after Monday’s loss to O’Gorman.
“They talked before the game about coming out with energy and excitement,” she said. “They have that experience. They knew today was another opportunity.”
Brooklyn Gronau went 2-for-3 with a triple for Watertown. Avery Palmquist also had two hits. Jade Lund and Jada Brown each had a hit for the Arrows.
Grace Behrns picked up the win, striking out four. Kinsley VanGilder took the loss, striking out five.
Yankton, 4-3, remains on the road Thursday, traveling to Sioux Falls Roosevelt. The game will be played at Sherman Park.
“It’s another chance to go to Sioux Falls and see where we’re at as a team,” Muth said.
Watertown won the JV game 17-5.
Kyra Tjeerdsma and Taylor Hamburg each went 2-for-3 with a triple for Yankton. Madison Girard also had two hits. Hailey Schulte, Mikayla Humpal, Mia Donner and Madison Musfelt each had a hit for the Gazelles.
Girard took the loss, striking out five in the five-inning contest.
BERESFORD — The Beresford Watchdogs rolled past Lennox 11-1 in high school softball action on Tuesday.
Brenna Dann went 3-for-4 with a triple, and Lily Seivert went 3-for-4 for Beresford. Reese Olson and Kaylee Ivarsen each had two hits. Capri Mullinix and Harley Koth each doubled. Keely Merigan, Kennedy Merrigan and Halle Livingston each had a hit in the victory.
Ahleeya Nicola and Danica Van Ningen each doubled for Lennox.
Dann picked up the win, striking out three in the five-inning contest. Macy Wallenstein took the loss.
Beresford travels to Tri-Valley on May 1. Lennox hosts Elk Point-Jefferson on Friday.
