SIOUX FALLS — Elk Point-Jefferson rallied from a slow start to beat Miller 18-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22 for third place in the South Dakota State Class A Volleyball Tournament, Saturday in Sioux Falls.
Danica Torrez finished with 12 kills and 13 digs for EPJ, which finished at 26-10. Natalie Heuertz posted 10 kills and six blocks (one solo). Sophia Giorgio had 38 assists and 12 digs. Alyssa Chytka had 27 digs and three ace serves, Hannah Nearman posted 13 digs and Ashley Brewer added six assisted blocks in the victory.
For Miller (33-4), Jaden Werdel posted 14 kills. Tyra Gates had 36 assists and 16 digs. Tricia Lammers had nine kills. Abigail Blake posted five blocks (one solo), Jolie Palmer had 25 digs and Aleah Schlechter added four blocks (one solo) for the Rustlers.
Fifth: Dakota Valley 3, Platte-Geddes 2
Dakota Valley outlasted Platte-Geddes 23-25, 25-17, 25-17, 17-25, 15-9 for fifth place in the South Dakota State Class A Volleyball Tournament.
Dakota Valley finished 28-8, with all three of the Panthers’ Class A losses coming against champion Sioux Falls Christian. Platte-Geddes finished at 28-9.
Sophia Tuttle finished with 21 kills and 16 digs for Dakota Valley. Jorja Van Den Hul had 15 kills and three ace serves. Logan Miller posted 47 assists, 12 digs and three ace serves. Claire Munch had 10 kills and 18 digs. Kate VanRooyan finished with 35 digs. Reagan VanRooyan posted 15 digs, Cameryn Sommervold had six assisted blocks and Addison Kleis added five assisted blocks in the victory.
Karly VanDerWerff led Platte-Geddes with 21 kills and 23 digs. Cadence Van Zee had 14 kills and 16 digs. Regan Hoffman finished with 11 kills, 16 digs and three ace serves. Avery DeVries posted 36 assists and 29 digs. Hadley Hanson had 13 digs and Baleigh Nachtigal added 12 digs for the Black Panthers.
Seventh: Wagner 3, Belle Fourche 1
Emma Yost posted 20 kills and 16 digs to lead Wagner past Belle Fourche 25-17, 19-25, 25-20, 25-17 in the seventh place match of the South Dakota State Class A Volleyball Tournament.
Avari Bruguier had nine kills and 21 digs, and Shalayne Nagel posted nine kills and five blocks (one solo) for Wagner (32-5). Macy Koupal finished with 43 assists, five ace serves and 16 digs. Shona Kocer and Kya Kjeldgaard each had five blocks (two solo). Madi Knebel added 12 digs.
For Belle Fourche (32-9), Mataya Ward finished with 14 kills and 18 digs. Lily McCarty had 28 assists and 17 digs. Grace Clooten posted six blocks (five solo), with Sloan Young recording five blocks (one solo). Adryana Hovland had 15 digs and Chloe Crago added 13 digs for the Broncs.
Class B 7th: Colman-Egan 3, Freeman 1
Colman-Egan outlasted Freeman 17-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-16 in the seventh place match of the South Dakota State Class B Volleyball Tournament.
Brynlee Landis finished with 12 kills and three assisted blocks for Colman-Egan (24-11). Elaina Rhode, Berkley Groos, Kadance Landis and Daniela Lee each had nine kills. Lanie Mousal posted 35 assists and 10 digs.
Also for the CE-Hawks, Lee had four ace serves, four assisted blocks and 14 digs. Groos finished with 14 digs. Kaylee Voelker had 15 digs and Presley Luze added 13 digs in the effort.
Kate Miller finished with 11 kills, three blocks (one solo) and 11 digs for Freeman (21-12). Erin Uecker had eight kills, seven blocks (four solo) and 25 digs. Cami Fransen finished with 23 assists and 17 digs. Zenovia Budler had seven kills, 10 digs and three blocks (one solo). Ashlin Jacobsen finished with six kills and 18 digs. Emily Mendel added 13 digs.
