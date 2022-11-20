SIOUX FALLS — Elk Point-Jefferson rallied from a slow start to beat Miller 18-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22 for third place in the South Dakota State Class A Volleyball Tournament, Saturday in Sioux Falls.

Danica Torrez finished with 12 kills and 13 digs for EPJ, which finished at 26-10. Natalie Heuertz posted 10 kills and six blocks (one solo). Sophia Giorgio had 38 assists and 12 digs. Alyssa Chytka had 27 digs and three ace serves, Hannah Nearman posted 13 digs and Ashley Brewer added six assisted blocks in the victory.

