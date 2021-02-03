A number of area student-athletes were announced as committing to regional football programs on Wednesday.
— Two area student-athletes secured their commitments to NCAA Division II Augustana on Wednesday: Noah Heesch of Bon Homme and Gradee Sherman of Viborg-Hurley.
Heesch, a 6-2, 190-pound defensive back, was an all-conference and honorable mention all-state selection as a junior. His senior season was cut short due to injury.
Sherman, a 6-2, 225-pound tight end, earned first-team all-state honors for the Cougars. Defensively, he recorded 78 tackles and 10 sacks as a senior, and 60 tackles and eight sacks for a Class 9AA championship team as a junior.
— Elk Point-Jefferson’s Drake Peed committed to NCAA Division II Wayne State.
Peed, a 6-2, 275-pound defensive tackle, was a two-time Class 11A All-State selection by the South Dakota High School Coaches Association and was three-time Dak 12/Big East All-Conference First Team.
On the wrestling mat, Peed is a three-time state qualifier and two-time state placewinner. He was also a state track placewinner in both shot put and discus as a sophomore.
— Four area student-athletes announced their signings with NAIA Dakota Wesleyan on Wednesday.
Among those signings are Viborg-Hurley’s Tate Kessler (DB, 5-9, 180) and Ty Van Hull (DL, 6-1, 195), both of Viborg, Dylan LaPointe (TE, 6-2, 226) of Santee, Nebraska; and Logan Serck (RB, 5-7, 160) of Hudson (Alcester-Hudson).
