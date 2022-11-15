Four area programs will be playing for the Class A title as the South Dakota State Volleyball Tournament takes center stage at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls.
Top-seeded Wagner (31-3) opens Thursday’s opening round with an 11:30 a.m. showdown against Elk Point-Jefferson (24-9). Perennial power Dakota Valley (26-7) draws longtime rival and five-time defending champion Sioux Falls Christian (30-5) in the 1:15 p.m. match.
The evening session begins with Platte-Geddes (27-7) against second-seeded Miller (32-2) at 5 p.m. Elkton-Lake Benton (30-3) and Belle Fourche (32-6) play the final match of the day, scheduled for a 6:45 p.m. start.
Friday’s consolation session begins at 11:15 a.m., with the semifinals set for 5 p.m. Final round play Saturday begins at 11:30 a.m., with the championship set for 7 p.m.
Here is a look at the area programs in the Class A field, in order of seed:
Wagner
With a host of talent returning from a fourth place finish at state a year ago, the Wagner Red Raiders entered the 2022 season on a mission.
“It felt like we didn’t leave the court,” said Wagner head coach Stacy Knebel. “They came into the season in shape and ready to go.”
Wagner snapped back from a loss in the regular season finale to Class B qualifier Burke, which ended a 22-match win streak.
“We had our eyes opened about what we needed to work on. We needed to do the little things to make the big things happen,” Knebel said. “We’re playing our best volleyball right now.”
One thing that has propelled the Red Raiders’ success is a stacked offense. The squad boasts five hitters with 170 or more kills on the season, led by seniors Emma Yost (290), Avari Bruguier (261) and Shalayne Nagel (186). Juniors Kya Kjeldgaard (179 kills) and Shona Kocer (177 kills) have also been effective weapons on offense.
“We tell the girls that tipping doesn’t win ball games,” Knebel said. “We have five solid hitters that do great things for the team.”
Yost (451 digs, 22 blocks) and Bruguier (354 digs, 22 blocks) also help lead the defense, with Nagel (278 digs, 80 blocks), Macy Koupal (238 digs, 29 blocks), junior libero Madi Knebel (285 digs), Kjeldgaard (77 blocks) and Kocer (103 blocks) all playing key roles.
“Our serve-receive is working very well right now,” Coach Knebel said. “They get it to Macy, and she gets the job done.”
Koupal, a junior setter, has 942 assists on the season, as well as a team-high 74 ace serves. Knebel (45 aces), Bruguier (41 aces) and Nagel (41 aces) have also been effective at the service line.
Besides experience Wagner has the added chemistry of all playing together for another season.
“Last year we had a strong team. This year is stronger because of the camaraderie,” Coach Knebel said. “It’s awesome how they get along so well.”
In Elk Point-Jefferson, Wagner sees a familiar foe who has improved in the two months since their previous meeting. Wagner claimed a 2-0 victory over the Huskies on the way to winning the Cavalier Clash on Sept. 17.
“They’ve a very different team, but we’re ready to play them,” Coach Knebel said. “It should be a good match.”
Dakota Valley
An experienced setter and a tall and talented front row have Dakota Valley back where it has finished the season 10 times in 11 years: the state tournament.
“The balance we have offensively is big,” said Dakota Valley head coach Mary Miller. “Other teams can’t key on one person.”
Junior Sophia Tuttle (293 kills, 244 digs, 44 ace serves), freshman Claire Munch (261 kills, 222 digs, 32 blocks, 36 ace serves) and senior Jorja Van Den Hul (204 kills, 43 blocks, 45 ace serves) have each reached the 200-kill plateau this season, with sophomore Addison Kleis (186 kills, 30 blocks) just off that mark. Sophomore Cameryn Sommervold (45 blocks) has 54 kills in limited attempts.
The Panther offense runs through senior setter Logan Miller (75 kills, 44 ace serves, 192 digs), who coach/mother Mary Miller said has been around the game, “since three days old.
“Logan has put a lot of time into it,” Coach Miller said. “She jump-sets everything, which speeds things up. It means that often our hitters are facing one blocker instead of two.”
Senior Kate VanRooyan (472 digs) has anchored the back row, with Reagan VanRooyan (187 digs, 37 ace serves) also contributing as a defensive specialist.
“Kate has improved dramatically this season. She is super aggressive,” Coach Miller said, referring to Kate VanRooyan’s 5.3 digs per set. “Our block is better this year, so our defense knows where to set up.”
The Panthers draw rival Sioux Falls Christian, a Dakota XII Conference rival they have faced in the state championship match three times in the last six seasons. It will be the eighth state tournament meeting since 2012, but the first time they’ve met in the opening round.
“We’ve got to beat them some time,” Coach Miller said. “We like our chances.”
For that to happen, the Panthers need to stay on track offensively and control the net.
“We need to stay in system. If we’re passing balls well, we can get them to our hitters,” Coach Miller said. “We also need to slow them down in the middle. They’re a physical team, and we have to get a block up.”
Platte-Geddes
Returning to Class A after finishing third in Class B a year ago, the Platte-Geddes Black Panthers challenged their veteran squad.
“We have a lot of the same girls as last year,” said Black Panthers head coach Melissa Johnson. “Both myself and the girls thought it would be similar to last year.”
Platte-Geddes challenged themselves with several tournaments, and six of their seven setbacks came in those best-of-3 tournament matchups.
“We were pretty good at three of five matches,” Johnson said. “We’re definitely a veteran team that has a lot of experience.”
Leading the way for the Black Panthers are two players who got their first taste of varsity action as eighth graders, Riley Hoffman (274 kills, 317 digs, 51 ace serves) and Avery Devries (869 assists, 232 digs, 52 ace serves).
“Reagan is underrated. She’s 5-5 and jumps out of the gym. As an eighth grader she started at libero. As a freshman she was a hitter, as a sophomore she was libero and the last two years she’s been a hitter,” Johnson said. “Avery got moved up as an eighth grader then, as a freshman, started at setter. She’s very experienced, especially in that position.”
Juniors Karly VanderWerff (386 kills, 327 digs, 52 blocks, 46 ace serves) and Cadence Van Zee (263 kills, 315 digs, 63 ace serves) have provided plenty of firepower for the squad.
“Karly and Cadence are two powerful hitters,” Johnson said. “They’ve also stepped up in the back row.”
Junior Hadley Hanson (312 digs, 51 ace serves) has anchored the back row from her libero position, and is a vocal leader for the defense, according to Johnson. Junior Bayleigh Nachtigal (238 digs) has also been a strong back row defender.
The Black Panthers have just one setback in a best-of-five match, but it came against their first-round opponent, Miller. The Rustlers earned a 3-0 victory over Platte-Geddes on Oct. 11.
“They’re similar to us in that they have a lot of athletic girls, not one or two that they rely on. They’re a well-rounded team,” Johnson said of Miller. “When we played them, they passed well and kept themselves in system.”
No matter who Platte-Geddes sees this weekend, they will face a challenge, Johnson noted.
“There are a lot of good teams,” she said. “But we’ve seen it. We’ve been there. We’re ready to play in front of a huge crowd in a great facility.”
Elk Point-Jefferson
The Huskies revenge tour takes to Sioux Falls this week.
Earlier this month the Huskies knocked off a Canton squad that had beaten them twice during the season. Thursday, they look to take down a Wagner squad that ended the program’s 2021 season.
“We lost to them in the SoDak 16 last year,” said EPJ head coach Erin Kuper. Wagner also beat the Huskies 2-0 in the Cavalier Clash in September. “Like us, they didn’t really lose anyone.”
The Huskies are anchored by a pair of seniors who were in the lineup when EPJ last made the state tournament in 2019, setter Sophia Giorgio (709 assists, 226 digs) and libero Alyssa Chytka (417 digs, 49 assists, 43 ace serves). Giorgio, who has signed with NAIA Avila (Missouri), has been recruited to play a defensive specialist role in college.
EPJ boasts a strong front line, with senior Danica Torrez (228 kills, 263 digs, 34 ace serves), junior Natalie Heuertz (165 kills, 51 blocks), junior Hannah Nearman (193 kills, 118 digs) and sophomore Bentlee Kollbaum (248 kills, 230 digs) leading the way.
“We have a really nice front row,” Kuper said. “It allows us to spread the ball out a lot.”
Besides Chytka, the Huskies get strong defensive presence from sophomore Kaitlyn VanRoekel (190 digs).
Since a late loss to Vermillion, the Huskies have won three straight, all in post-season play.
“We’re playing with a lot of scrappiness right now. That’s what helped us in regions and the SoDak 16,” Kuper said. “We need to play consistent and smart, keep the ball in play and eliminate those runs.”
