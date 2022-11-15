Wagner Earns Top Seed At State A
The Wagner Red Raiders celebrate a point during their SoDak 16 victory over Winner on Nov. 8. Wagner is the top seed in the South Dakota State Class A Volleyball Tournament, which begins on Thursday in Sioux Falls.

 P&D File Photo

Four area programs will be playing for the Class A title as the South Dakota State Volleyball Tournament takes center stage at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

Top-seeded Wagner (31-3) opens Thursday’s opening round with an 11:30 a.m. showdown against Elk Point-Jefferson (24-9). Perennial power Dakota Valley (26-7) draws longtime rival and five-time defending champion Sioux Falls Christian (30-5) in the 1:15 p.m. match.

