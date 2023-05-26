SIOUX FALLS — Yankton’s Dylan Payer had no interest in losing to O’Gorman’s Jack Castelli on Friday.
Payer’s desire to beat out one O’Gorman runner nearly allowed him to catch another — and put him on the tail of Stevens great Simeon Birnbaum — on the way to a third place finish in the Class AA boys’ 800-meter run at the South Dakota State Track and Field Championships at Howard Wood Field.
Payer finished in 1:54.48, just behind Birnbaum (1:53.02) and O’Gorman’s Sam Castle (1:54.26). The time was not only a personal best for Payer, it tied Travis Brenner’s school record in the event (1:54.4 hand-held).
Payer’s 800 got off to a slow start, but seeing Castelli pass him spurred Payer into action.
“I started out slower than I wanted, then I saw Castelli pass me,” he said. “I was on a dead sprint to the 300-meter mark. I got to the leaders, and they dragged me to the end.”
Also in the boys’ 800, Nate Schoenfelder finished 14th (2:00.75) and Carson Conway was 18th (2:01.26).
Earlier in the day, Payer dealt with a slow start in the 3200 by taking the lead midway through the race. Birnbaum took control late to win that race in 9:22.96, with Payer holding on for fifth (9:41.31).
“I didn’t know what was going on,” Payer said of the slow pace. “I tried to adapt, then I took it out to speed up.
“It turned out all right.”
Payer had the lone points for the Bucks on Friday, scoring in the only two finals on the track.
“Dylan finished fifth in a talented two-mile (3200) field, then came back with a great run, tying a school record in the 800,” Gross said.
In preliminary races, Rugby Ryken advanced to the finals of the 400 (51.09) and teamed with Austin Gobel, Cooper Grotenhuis and Nate Schoenfelder to advance to the finals in the 1600 relay (3:24.88).
“That was a great finish to the day,” Gross said. “Every single one of those guys laid it out on the line for each other.”
A pair of sixth place finishes highlighted Friday’s finals for the Yankton girls.
Tierney Faulk added to her long jump place from Thursday with a sixth place finish in the triple jump on Friday. She posted a mark of 35-6 1/2, with teammate Burkley Olson placing eighth (34-9 1/2).
“I was definitely happy to have made finals in my last event,” said Faulk, who will be competing for the University of Sioux Falls next spring. “It was a good note to end on.”
Faulk finished her triple jump competition just in time to run across the complex to run in the prelims of the 300-meter hurdles. Even with the quick turn-around, Faulk barely missed finals, finishing ninth in 48.56. Keira Christ (49.22) was 13th and Alivia Dimmer (49.28) was 14th for the Gazelles in that event.
Sydnee Serck earned sixth in a competitive 800-meter run field, clocking a 2:17.12. For the senior and future Augustana Viking, the 800 will be remembered as an event that the field reloads every year.
“It’s definitely one of those events where every you think there’s an opportunity to move up,” she said. “And every year they keep getting faster.”
Thea Chance just missed the podium in the 3200, finishing ninth in 11:42.79. Seventh grader Delaney Youmans (12:24.09) was 20th.
Chance will be back on the track today (Saturday) to compete in the 1600, her final race before heading to the University of South Dakota.
“We’re looking to see a senior athlete compete in her best event and to run a personal best,” Gross said.
In the 400-meter dash prelims, Shae Rumsey approached the open race the same way she approached Thursday’s 400-meter leg in the medley relay — starting out fast.
“You have to run a smart race, as far as the wind,” she said. Friday’s wind, like Thursday, pushed runners on the backstretch of the track.
Rumsey said that was nervous coming into the race, but channeled that nervous energy into preparing for the race.
“I warmed up more today than I probably ever have,” she said.
Rumsey’s clocking of 56.67 seconds puts her at the top spot in the field entering the finals.
“Seeing Shae convert her prelim 400 was fun,” Gross said. “There were a lot of different ways she could have run that race. She decided to go out and pound her best time of the year.”
Also for the Bucks on Friday:
— Lance Dannenbring tied for 13th in the pole vault, clearing 12-0.
— Grotenhuis was 14th in the triple jump (40-11 1/4), with Tucker Gilmore 23rd (38-8 1/4).
— Matthew Sheldon was 21st in the shot put (43-2 1/2).
— Cody Oswald was 10th in the 300 hurdle prelims (42.03).
— Gobel was 11th in the 200 prelims (23.31).
— Carson Ness was 22nd in the 400 prelims (56.26).
— The foursome of Evan Serck, Gavin Swanson, Gilmore and Grotenhuis finished 12th in the 800 relay prelims (1:33.55).
For the Gazelles on Friday:
— Taryn Fitzgerald finished 11th in the discus (108-6).
— Josslyn Elwood was 21st in the prelims of the 200 (28.33).
— The foursome of Serck, Chance, Dimmer and Rumsey just missed the finals of the 1600 relay prelims, finishing in 4:08.68.
— The foursome of September Rauch, Hope Lesher, Elwood and Olson placed 12th in the 800 relay prelims (1:51.47).
Yankton enters the final day of boys’ competition in sixth place with 25 points. The Bucks have the potential for more points on the final day, with Oswald in the 110 hurdles, Gobel in the 100, Ryken in the 400, Payer in the 1600, and the 1600 relay team.
“It’s set up nicely for our team,” Gross said. “It’s not in their nature to settle. They’re going to fight for every spot.”
In addition to Chance, Ava Horn will compete for the Gazelles today. She will be in the high jump.
