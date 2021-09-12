Yankton Middle School won four titles and had two runner-up finishes in the Mitchell girls’ tennis Jamboree, held Saturday.
Meagan Scott (‘H’ bracket), Sienna Cuka (J), Lillian Poeschel (L) and Elise Koller (M) each won their bracket, with Jade Jere (B) and Tori Miller (K) each placing second. Kathryn Nelsen (F) finished fourth and Kara Koerner (D) placed seventh on the day.
Yankton returns to Mitchell on Sept. 23 for the Eastern South Dakota Conference Tournament.
Jade Jere (‘B’ Bracket): def. Anneliese Wells, Aberdeen Central 8-3; def. Bella Nelson, R.C. Stevens 8-7 (7-5); lost to Mia Larson, Mitchell 3-8
Kara Koerner (D): lost to Chalie Sah, Huron 6-8; lost to Nora Siverhus, Brandon Valley 7-8 (5-7); def. Harbor Blindauer, Mitchell 8-4
Kathryn Nelsen (F): def. Grace Dew, Brandon Valley; lost to Lydia Wright, R.C. Stevens 1-8; lost to Tryinatie Orman, Aberdeen Central 6-8
Meagan Scott (H): def. Ava Prunty, Mitchell 8-0; def. Adah Peters, Brandon Valley 8-1; def. Ella McCarthy, Brandon Valley 8-1
Sienna Cuka (J): def. Baileigh Dannen, Aberdeen Central 8-0; def. Elliot Smith, Mitchell 8-5; def. Taryn Bultje, Mitchell 8-7 (8-6)
Tori Miller (K): def. Abrey Huber, Aberdeen Central 8-0; def. McKenzie Riley, Brandon Valley 8-3; lost to Taela Bauer, Aberdeen Central 3-8
Lillian Poeschl (L): def. Lenora Mah, Mitchell; def. Sydney Hoag, Aberdeen Central 8-0; def. Christina Mitzel, Aberdeen Roncalli 8-2
Elise Koller (M): def. Delaney Falken, Aberdeen Central 8-5; def. Kjerstin Krause, Mitchell 8-0
