MITCHELL — The Mount Vernon Mustangs scored on an Eric Giblin single in the first inning, and Deric Denning made the run hold up in a 1-0 victory over Platte in Sunshine League amateur baseball action on Monday. The game was played at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
Spencer Neugebauer and Bradley Dean each had two hits for Mount Vernon, which outhit the Killer Tomatoes 6-5.
