TEMPE, Ariz.—South Dakota fourth-year junior Maddie Lavin paced the Coyotes to a third-place team finish at the USA Triathlon Collegiate National Championships held Saturday afternoon at Tempe Town Lake.
Lavin took fifth individually in the race with an overall clocking of 1:05:47.7. She completed the swim in 10:14.8, the bike in 34:35.2 and the run in 19:34.3. Lavin was in the lead pack of five throughout all three segments of the race. Her time is the second-fastest by a Coyote on the Tempe Town Lake course.
Freshman Micah Poellet was the second Coyote across the finish tape in 1:06:58.7. Poellet posted the fastest 5,000-meter run by a Coyote, clocking 19:19.3 and making up eight spots to finish in 10th place.
Third-year sophomore Ella Kubas took 14th place with a time of 1:08:11.7. Her time is 15 seconds faster than her freshman season two years ago.
Fourth-year junior Leah Drengenberg, an All-American at the last national meet in 2019, finished in 17th place as USD’s fourth finisher. She came out of the water in second with a time of 10:08.8 and sat in fourth place through the bike. She fell back to 17th in the run, clocking an overall time of 1:08:30.6.
The duo of freshman Andrea Cernuda and fourth-year junior Sammy Whitting finished back-to-back in 22nd and 23rd, respectively. Cernuda clocked 1:08:50.2 and Whitting completed the course in 1:09:18.6.
Rounding out the varsity squad was third-year sophomore Cass Dalbec in 29th place. She completed the course in 1:10:33.2.
South Dakota finished in third place in the team race with 68 points. Arizona State defended its status at national champion with 35 points, while San Francisco’s frontrunners put on an impressive showing to finish runner-up with 58 points.
