PARKSTON — Parkston rallied from a 2-1 deficit to beat Winner 25-23, 20-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-13 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Brielle Bruening led a balanced Parkston attack with 23 kills, five blocks and 12 digs. Allison Ziebart posted 15 kills, 15 digs and four ace serves. Faith Oakley had 53 assists and 16 digs. Mya Neubel finished with 10 kills and 33 digs. Baylee Schoenfelder had 14 digs, Kiauna Hargens had 13 digs and Gracie Oakley added 10 digs in the victory.
Ellie Brozik led Winner with 20 kills and 20 digs. Libbie Petersek had 16 kills. Skyler Hansen finished with 11 kills, 16 digs, three blocks and three ace serves. Lexi Klein had 48 assists, 12 digs and four ace serves. Jenna Hammerbeck posted 15 digs and three blocks, and Rylee Root added 17 digs for the Warriors.
Parkston, 8-8, hosts McCook Central-Montrose on Saturday. Winner, 8-4, plays in the Sanford Pentagon Tournament on Saturday.
Platte-Geddes 3, Burke 2
BURKE — Fresh off its win in the Cavalier Clash, Platte-Geddes rallied past Burke 23-25, 25-19, 25-21, 21-25, 15-9 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Karly VanDerWerff had 31 kills and Cadence VanZee had 18 kills and 22 digs to lead Platte-Geddes. Avery DeVries finished with 58 assists and three ace serves. Baleigh Nachtigal had 22 digs and three ace serves. Hadley Hanson added a team-best 36 digs in the victory.
For Burke, Kailee Frank posted 16 kills and 18 digs, and Adisyn Indahl had 15 kills and 30 digs to lead the way. Paige Bull posted 11 kills and nine blocks. Ava Sargent finished with 21 assists and three ace serves. Elly Witt posted 13 assists. Elle Johnson added 16 digs in the effort.
Platte-Geddes, 14-1, faces Mount Vernon-Plankinton on Saturday in the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. Burke, 6-5, hosts Bon Homme on Thursday.
Freeman 3, Scotland 1
SCOTLAND — Freeman overcame a slow start to beat Scotland 23-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-8 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Kate Miller posted 16 kills and 20 digs for Freeman. Erin Uecker had nine kills and 25 digs. Ava Ammann posted 27 assists and 16 digs. Ashlin Jacobsen had 25 digs, Lily Wipf had six kills and 20 digs, and Emily Mendel added five ace serves and 11 digs for the Flyers.
Delanie Van Driel posted 11 kills and Rylee Conrad had 21 assists and three ace serves for Scotland. Bailey Vitek and Grace Robb each had eight digs, and Martina DeBoer had five kills and seven digs for the Highlanders.
Freeman travels to Menno on Thursday. Scotland travels to Avon on Sept. 28.
TDA 3, ACDC 1
LAKE ANDES — Gracey Schatz posted 17 kills and three blocks to lead Tripp-Delmont-Armour past Andes Central-Dakota Christian 23-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-20 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Megan Reiner posted nine kills and 18 digs for TDA. Hannah Stremick finished with 39 assists, 16 digs, four ace serves and two blocks. Maddy Jones and Emma Fink each had 13 digs in the victory.
TDA, 5-4, hosts Mitchell Christian on Thursday in Tripp. ACDC, 2-10, hosts Freeman Academy-Marion on Thursday at Dakota Christian school.
Wagner 3, Bon Homme 0
WAGNER — Macy Koupal finished with 31 assists and four ace serves to spark Wagner past rival Bon Homme 25-6, 25-6, 25-16 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Avarie Bruguier posted nine kills and eight digs, and Shona Kocer had eight kills and two ace serves for Wagner. Emma Yost finished with seven kills, 13 digs and two ace serves. Madi Knebel posted 10 digs and Kya Kjeldgaard added two blocks in the victory.
For Bon Homme, Olivia Bures and Jenna Duffek each had nine digs and three kills, with Duffek also recording two ace serves. Jaden Kortan posted seven assists. Erin Heusinkfeld added eight digs.
Wagner, 12-4, travels to Kimball-White Lake on Thursday. Bon Homme, 5-8, takes on Burke next.
Wagner won the JV match 2-0 and the ‘C’ match 2-1.
Dakota Valley 3, West Central 0
HARTFORD — Second-ranked Dakota Valley made quick work of West Central, sweeping the Trojans 25-3, 25-9, 25-12 in Dakota XII Conference volleyball action on Tuesday.
Jorja VanDenHul posted 10 kills and four blocks, and Logan Miller had 25 assists and three ace serves for Dakota Valley. Sophie Tuttle finished with five kills, four blocks and five digs. Tori Schulz finished with five kills. Kate VanRooyan had 11 digs, Reagan VanRooyan posted seven digs and Sammi Archer added five digs in the victory.
Dakota Valley, 8-2, hosts top-ranked Sioux Falls Christian on Thursday. West Central, 6-7, travels to Lennox on Thursday.
Viborg-Hurley 3, Menno 0
MENNO — Coral Mason posted 12 kills, 14 digs and five ace serves to lead Viborg-Hurley past Menno 25-12, 25-23, 25-21 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Delana Mach had eight kills and 15 digs for Viborg-Hurley. Mataya Vannorsdel had 16 assists. Denae Mach finished with six kills, 26 digs and three ace serves. Charley Iverson added 10 digs in the victory.
Bridget Vaith posted eight kills, and Paityn Huber had 10 assists and eight digs for Menno. Grace Nusz had five kills and nine digs. Julie Buechler added eight digs for the Wolves.
Viborg-Hurley, 3-10, hosts Centerville on Thursday in Viborg. Menno, 4-6, hosts Freeman on Thursday.
Menno won the JV match 25-7, 25-11; and the ‘C’ match 25-13, 25-21.
Chester 3, Parker 0
PARKER — Breckyn Ewoldt posted 16 kills to lead Chester past Parker 25-17, 25-17, 25-13 in Big East Conference volleyball action on Tuesday.
Jayda Kenyon had 11 kills and Lily VanHal had 29 assists for Chester. Carly Becker finished with 13 assists, Emery Larson had 30 digs and Kaylor Geraets added 13 digs in the victory.
Brooke Berens led Parker with six kills and 26 digs. Terryn Fuller and Alexis Even each had seven assists. Desiree Pierce had 37 digs and Anna Reiffenberger added 17 digs for the Pheasants.
Chester, 15-3 overall and 4-0 in the Big East, hosts Garretson on Thursday. Parker hosts Baltic on Thursday.
Wausa 3, Winside 0
WAUSA, Neb. — Wausa scored a 25-18, 25-16, 25-19 sweep of Winside in Lewis & Clark Conference volleyball action on Tuesday.
Hunter West finished with nine kills, 12 digs and four ace serves, and Alexa Cunningham had nine kills and four blocks to lead Wausa. Sienna West posted 26 assists and 10 digs. Reghan Bloomquist had seven kills and four blocks. Ali Lundberg finished with three ace serves and three blocks, Abrielle Nelson had 15 digs and Abby Kaiser added 11 digs in the victory.
Wausa, 7-2, travels to Creighton on Thursday. Winside, 3-11, travels to Pender on Monday.
Elk Point-Jefferson 3, Beresford 0
ELK POINT — Elk Point-Jefferson swept Beresford 25-18, 25-13, 25-21 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Josie Curry and Natalie Heuertz each had eight kills and two blocks for EPJ. Sophia Giorgio had 26 assists and eight digs. Alyssa Chytka finished with 24 digs and three ace serves. Danica Torrez had 16 digs and Ashley Brewer added two blocks in the victory.
Irelyn Fickbohm had five kills and nine digs, and Kara Niles had five kills for Beresford. Larissa Tiedeman posted 13 assists for the Watchdogs.
EPJ, 8-4, travels to Akron, Iowa for a triangular with Alcester-Hudson and West Sioux on Thursday. Beresford, 2-11, hosts Lennox on Sept. 28.
EPJ won the JV match 25-16, 25-17.
