RAPID CITY — Tickets for the South Dakota State Class AA Boys’ Basketball Tournament, March 18-20 in Rapid City are now on sale.
Tickets are general admission, and may be purchased at the ticket booths at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City. Tickets can also be purchased online via https://www.gotmine.com/.
There are no capacity restrictions are in place at this time, but that is subject to change. Sections for each participating school will be assigned by site managers on a game-by game basis and the wearing of masks is mandatory. There will be no re-entry for the state tournament games, thus anyone who leaves will be required to purchase another ticket to get in.
Yankton will face Mitchell in the 6 p.m. Central (5 p.m. Mountain) game on March 18. Yankton fans are encouraged to wear white for the Bucks’ first-round game, black for the Friday, March 19, game and red for the Saturday, March 20 game.
Also, Yankton HS rally towels will be distributed to the first 1,000 Yankton fans (students and adults) in attendance at Saturday’s game. Yankton School District Administrators will be handing out the rally towels near the YHS student section before Saturday’s game.
These towels, made in 2020 for the Bucks and Gazelles trip to last year’s combined state basketball tournament were unfortunately never handed out due to the tournament being cancelled because of COVID-19.
