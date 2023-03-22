BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: (3/13) TNT 466
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (3/13) TNT 1285
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (3/13) Jay Weaver 269, Frank Osborn 255, Chuck Turner 237, Edwena Turner 246, Peggy Muhmel 212, Cindy Osborn 162
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (3/13) Jay Weaver 784, Chuck Turner 674, Frank Osborn 640, Edwena Turner 611, Peggy Muhmel 505, Cindy Osborn 444
STANDINGS: Time to Spare 31, Nustar 28, JNJ 28, Candyland 27, TNT 22, The We Shed 22, She Wears the Shoes 20, Smoke ‘em Out BBQ j15, QRF 11
TUESDAY NIGHT DOUBLES
HIGH TEAM GAME: (3/14) Gramkows 521
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (3/14) Gramkows 1319
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (3/14) Anthony Osborn 258 (errorless), Brendan Gramkow 255, Terry Bitsos 237, Lonnie Remington 207 (errorless), Andrea Gramkow 198, Skye Strike 188
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (3/14) Anthony Osborn 693, Todd Moody 640, Brendan Gramkow 636, Lonnie Remington 505, Jordan Drotzman 494, Andrea Gramkow 479
STANDINGS: Moody’s 17-3, Split Happens 13-7, For the Taz 12.5-7.5, Ten Pins 12.5-7.5, The Gramkows 12-8, Strikes & Doubles 11-9, Knight Riders 10-10, Krazy Kidz 10-10, ET 10-10, Spare Me 10-10, We Don’t Give a Split 9-11, Ebowla 9-11, Pin Pals 9-11, Bipolar Pins 9-11, TCB 8-12, The Cunningham’s 8-12, Spare Wars 8-12, 2 Broke Girls 8-12, The Bohemians 8-12
3/14 HIGHLIGHTS: Brandon Ester – errorless 199-206; Bob Doty – errorless 235; Terry Bitsos 2-5-7; Geno Healy 2-7, 2-5-10; Jake Drotzman 3-10; Paul Black 4-5; Annabelle Moody 5-7; Todd Moody 4-9; Shawn Obr 2-7
CLASSIC LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: (3/15) Kruse’s Pro Shop 980
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (3/15) Manitou 2709
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (3/15) Cody Henrichsen 267, Bob Doty 266, Emaly Kruse 258, JJ Peterson 257, James Garbarini 256, Tim Dooley 256
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (3/15) Scott Byrkeland 702, Cody Henrichsen 701, Bob Doty 690, Matt Porisch 682, Nate Eastman 678
STANDINGS: Kruse’s Pro Shop 57, Horn Law Office 51.5, Pin Bruisers 49, JR’s Oasis 46.5, Coca-Cola 45.5, Manitou 44, JR Sports Cards 42.5, Stockwell Engineers 36, Plath Chiropractic 17
