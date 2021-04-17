JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Mount Marty opened a key road weekend with a hat trick: three wins.
The Lancers won the first three of a four-game weekend series against Jamestown in Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball action on Saturday. The Lancers won the opener 3-2, followed by wins of 4-0 and 8-6.
Jamestown (25-15, 11-8 GPAC) came into the weekend in third place in the GPAC. The Saturday sweep pulled the Lancers (23-14, 11-8) even with the Jimmies in third place.
The teams play one more game, today (Sunday) at 11 a.m.
GAME 1: Mount Marty rallied from an early 2-0 deficit, taking the lead with two runs in the sixth.
Caid Koletzky had two hits and a RBI for Mount Marty. Colin Muth had a home run and two RBI, driving in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth. Josh Roemen had the other Lancer hit.
Solo home runs by Lincoln Trujillo and Matt Meraz provided the Jamestown scoring. Brice Foster added two hits.
Tyler Priest picked up the win. Chris Rofe pitched two innings of shutout relief, striking out two, for the save. Dru Fitz took the loss.
GAME 2: Blake Svoboda tossed a five-hit shutout, striking out 13, as Mount Marty won the second game.
Billy Hancock went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Mount Marty. Nick Martinez doubled and singled. Jet Weber, Muth and Roemen each had two hits. Koletzky added a hit.
Foster doubled for Jamestown.
Kensaku Akiya took the loss.
GAME 3: Hancock went 4-for-4 with a double, and four other Lancers homered as Mount Marty completed the sweep.
Charley Illg, Koletzky, Alec Martin and Muth each homered for Mount Marty. Weber, Roemen and Mason Townsend each had a hit in the effort.
Foster went 2-for-2 with a grand slam for Jamestown. Brian Rice and Grant Okawa each doubled for the Jimmies.
Dylan Nicholson struck out five batters in 5 1/3 innings for the win. Rofe pitched a scoreless seventh for the save. Chase Hacker took the loss.
