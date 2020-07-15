NORFOLK, Neb. — Area student-athletes were among the 45 from Northeast Community College named to NJCAA All-Academic teams.
First-team honors went to student-athletes with 4.0 grade-point averages, with second-team honors to GPAs of 3.8-3.99 and third team honors to GPAs of 3.6-3.79.
First-team honorees included Jessica Borg (volleyball, Wakefield, Nebraska) and Lorna Maxon (women’s basketball, Laurel, Nebraska).
Third team honors included Julia Eskins (volleyball, Wynot, Nebraska).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.