COLUMBIA, Mo.—Missouri running back Cody Schrader ran 18 times for 148 yards and a touchdown to pace the Tigers to a 35-10, season-opening win against South Dakota Thursday at Memorial Stadium.

It was the first meeting between the two programs and South Dakota’s first foray against an SEC opponent. The Coyotes will play their home opener Sept. 9 against St. Thomas.

