Chandler Cleveland, Peighton James Kaylie Heiner registered two RBIs apiece as Yankton Fury Black defeated Yankton Fury Fire 9-1 in 18-under pool play on Friday.
Heiner pitched all five innings in the contest, allowing one run (zero earned) on six hits while striking out three Fury Fire batters in the victory.
Trinity Bietz hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning to give Fury Black a 2-0 lead.
Fury Black 8, Fusion Synergy 6
Yankton Fury Black rallied from an early deficit to claim an 8-6 victory over Fusion Synergy in 18-under pool play on Friday.
Payton Moser had two hits, including a triple, and three RBI for Yankton. Camryn Koletzky and Jenaya Cleveland each doubled and singled. Trinity Bietz and Megan Tramp each had two hits. Emma Eichacker added a hit in the victory.
Chandler Cleveland picked up the win.
The Wayne Dirt Devils claimed a 12-2 victory over Yankton Fury Fire in 18-under pool play on Friday.
Kyliah Bjorum doubled for Yankton. Emma Wiese and Kelsey O’Neill each had a hit.
Wiese took the loss, striking out three.
Elle Feser and Paige Hatch registered four RBIs and three runs apiece as Yankton Fury Red defeated the Norfolk Kelly’s 12-1 in 18-under softball action at Sertoma Park Friday.
Hatch went 3-for-3 in the contest, while Feser was 1-for-1 with two walks. Rileigh Foster added two hits two RBIs in the victory. Fury Red pitcher Regan Garry struck out four batters in the victory.
Fury White 9, 605 Octane 2
Madison Girard struck out five batters in five innings as Yankton Fury White defeated 605 Octane 9-2 in 16-under softball action at Sertoma Park Friday.
Lydia Yost registered two RBIs in the contest, with Mia Donner, Quincy Gaskins, Reagan Lee and Tori Hansen adding an RBI apiece.
Girard picked up the victory.
Fury Gazelles 15, Siouxland 0
The Yankton Fury Gazelles held Siouxland Fastpitch to one hit in a 15-0 victory in 14-under pool play action on Friday.
Olivia Puck went 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBI for Yankton. Ava Girard also had two hits. Daylee Hughes homered and drove in four runs. Isabelle Sheldon, Emma Gobel and Elyse Larson each had a hit in the victory.
Hughes pitched three innings, striking out four, for the win. Reese Garry struck out one in an inning of work.
Fury Lancers 6, BV Venom 6
The Yankton Fury Lancers and Brandon Valley Venom played to a 6-6 draw in 12-under pool play action on Friday.
Tyan Beste had two doubles and four RBI for Yankton. Jordyn Kudera also doubled. Claire Taggart, Izzy Gurney, Kenley Vandertuig, Olivia Rye and Chloe Caton each had a hit in the effort.
Beste and Jazlin Romero each pitched for Yankton, each recording four strikeouts.
Kelly’s 8, Fury Lancers 4
The Kelly’s Fastpitch 12-under team scored four runs in the bottom of the third to take a 6-2 lead and did not look back in an 8-4 victory over the Yankton Fury Lancers in softball action at Sertoma Park Friday.
Brenna Elwood and Kinsley Koletzky had hits for Yankton in the contest. Claire Taggart struck out six batters in four innings pitched.
S.D. Renegades 11, Fury Outlaws 8
The South Dakota Renegades outlasted the Yankton Fury Outlaws 11-8 in 10-under pool play action on Friday.
Leah Locker, Rylee Plantenberg, Aria Hansen, Kaitlyn Lee, Brinnleigh Novak, Irelyn Murphy and Maggie Sommer each had a run scored for Yankton.
