Chandler Cleveland, Peighton James Kaylie Heiner registered two RBIs apiece as Yankton Fury Black defeated Yankton Fury Fire 9-1 in 18-under pool play on Friday.

Heiner pitched all five innings in the contest, allowing one run (zero earned) on six hits while striking out three Fury Fire batters in the victory.

