VERMILLION - Three meets hosted by Big Ten schools and the return of the Dakota Realty Alumni Meet highlight the 2021-22 South Dakota indoor track and field schedule announced Thursday.
The 2022 Dakota Realty Alumni Meet is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5, at Hillenbrand Memorial Track inside the DakotaDome.
South Dakota’s track and field squad will make two trips to the University of Nebraska, visiting Lincoln for the Adidas Classic (Jan. 29) and the Nebraska Tune-Up (Feb. 18). The Coyotes will also compete at the University of Iowa’s Black & Gold Invitational in Iowa City on Jan. 14-15.
After winning the meet in 2021, the Coyotes return to the Division I Challenge with this year’s meet held Feb. 10 in Wichita, Kansas. Other meets on the docket include the SDSU Holiday Invitational (Dec. 3-4) and the Jim Emmerich Invitational (Jan. 22), both held in Brookings, South Dakota.
The Summit League Indoor Championships will be hosted by the University of North Dakota for the first time in Grand Forks. The meet is scheduled for Feb. 25-26.
The NCAA Indoor Championships are scheduled for March 11-12 in Birmingham, Alabama. The top 16 individuals in each event qualify for the national meet.
