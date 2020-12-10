It’s a new coach and a new level.
The Yankton girls’ ice hockey team will be competing at the varsity level for the time this season under the direction of first-year coach Chelsea Reagan. Reagan was an assistant coach last season for the Gazelles when they competed at the junior varsity level, and is excited to lead the team in their transition to the varsity level.
“We finished strong last season, so we are just looking to build off that momentum and we move up to varsity this year, so it will be nice to see the girls compete at a higher level,” Reagan said.
Yankton finished third at the state tournament last season, but Coach Reagan knows that the upcoming varsity season will present challenges for the Gazelles.
“I think it will be challenge, we have a smaller bench but the girls are passionate and dedicated and I think they are excited to compete at the varsity level.”
The Gazelles will be led in the transition by senior caption Grace Livingston, as well a goaltender Jayda Tjeerdsma.
“Grace, she is our senior captain and she has done a great job of leading so far and we will look to her to set the tone of practices and games,” Reagan said. “Jayda our goalie is very strong in the net and she will be the backbone for our team and it’s really great to see the trust the girls have in her.”
Lainie Keller, Bryn Kolberg, Ryleigh Weidenbach, Lillianne Weber, Keyara “Lucky” Mason, Adrienne Weidenbach and Emma Eichacker are all also listed on the roster and Coach Reagan believes that these girls having been working hard this offseason to make the upcoming season a success.
“We practice four days a week and I think we have been really focusing on the fundamentals and build a foundation for the rest of the season and working on building a better hockey sense. I am excited to work with the girls, so they have been very understanding and patient with me. They are just a great group of girls and there is never a dull moment with them so I am excited to watch them compete throughout the year.”
But even with the normal struggles of moving up a level, the Gazelles have an extra challenge of doing it during a pandemic. However, the Yankton Area Ice Association has been excellent in preparing the teams for this unique challenge according to Reagan.
“So the YAIA has the Covid-19 committee and they have done a great job to make sure the appropriate accommodations are taken and I think they have done a great job of controlling that. We are just hoping everyone stays safe and healthy and we can have a long season.”
Yankton will prepare for their varsity season debut on the road at Aberdeen on Dec. 12. The Gazelles will have their first home game on Dec. 18 against Sioux Falls. But no matter who they play, the Gazelles are excited to be on the ice.
“I think I am looking for them to stay positive, work hard, and execute the small things. Hockey is a game of small plays that create the big, momentum changing plays,” Reagan said.
Follow @tyler_kozeal on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.