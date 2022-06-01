LINCOLN, Neb. — Creighton’s Gage Burns was named to the Class D All-State team for boys’ golf, based on his finish at the Nebraska State Class D Golf Tournament last week.
Burns posted a two-day score of 161 to place fifth in the tournament. The junior shot a final round 76, tied for the best score of the second round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.