Eleven opening games on Friday marked the start of the Yankton Girls’ Softball Association Invitational.
Pool play for the 49-team, four-division event continues today (Saturday), with 64 games scheduled, beginning at 8 a.m. Games will be played at all six fields of the Sertoma Park complex, as well as the two fields on the Summit complex.
A single-elimination tournament will follow on Sunday.
Here are the pool play games that were reported before presstime:
U16/U18 Division
Yankton Fury Black 3, Scotland 0
Chandler Cleveland tossed a seven-inning shutout, striking out six, as Yankton Fury Black blanked Scotland 3-0 on Friday.
Taeli Barta and MacKenzie Richardson each had two hits for Yankton. Camryn Koletzky and Payton Moser each had a hit.
Kennedy Bietz doubled and singled for Scotland. Joslyn Walloch also had a hit.
Cleveland did not walk a batter in the complete game victory. Bailey Vitek took the loss, striking out one.
Midwest United 4, Yankton Fury Red 1
Midwest United used a pair of two-run innings to edge past Yankton Fury Red 4-1 on Friday night.
Izzy Wintz had a hit and a RBI for Yankton. Tori Vellek had the other Yankton hit.
Bailey Sample took the loss, striking out six in the five-inning contest.
U12 Division
S.F. Eclipse 12, Yankton Fury Gazelles 0
The Sioux Falls Eclipse scored a single run in each of the first two innings, then put the game out of reach for a 12-0 victory over the Yankton Fury Gazelles on Friday.
Kalli Koletzky and Ellie Drotzmann each had a hit for Yankton.
Daylee Hughes pitched for Yankton, striking out one.
