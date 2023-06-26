BERESFORD — Centerville’s Alec Austin hit for the cycle, driving in four and scoring five, in a 17-10 victory over Beresford-Alcester-Hudson in 16-under baseball action on Monday.
Ethan Bobzin had three hits and two RBI, and Josh Roth doubled and singled for Centerville. Noah Schoenfelder also had two hits. Tucker Martz doubled in the victory.
Ethan Bovill went 4-for-5 with two doubles for B-AH. Jax Fickbohm went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI. Jace Adams doubled and singled, Espyn Klungseth had two hits and Evan Haak added a hit in the effort.
Austin struck out nine in 4 2/3 innings for the win, with Ethan Bobzin striking out five in 2 1/3 innings of relief. Klungseth took the loss, with Tommy Walth striking out seven in relief.
Scotland-Menno 9, Salem 1
SALEM — Trent Guthmiller allowed one hit and struck out 10 batters in six innings of work as Scotland-Menno downed Salem 9-1 in 16-under baseball action on Monday.
Bryce Sattler and Treytan Bult each doubled and singled, with Bult driving in three runs, for the Trappers. Izayah Ulmer also had two hits. Erick Buechler, Kory Keppen and Parker Hochstein each had a hit in the victory.
Hochstein pitched an inning of scoreless relief in the victory.
Corsica-Stickney 4, Tyndall 1
CORSICA — Corsica-Stickney built an early lead on the way to a 4-1 victory over Tyndall in 16-under baseball action on Monday.
Steven Neth, Chapin Cooper and Rhett Connors each had a hit for Tyndall.
Landon Bares took the loss, striking out 10 in his six innings of work.
Parkston 11, Wess. Springs 0
PARKSTON — Parkston took control with a seven-run second inning on the way to an 11-0 victory over Wessington Springs in 16-under baseball action on Monday.
Kolter Kramer doubled and singled for Parkston. Carter Sommer tripled. James Deckert, Maddux Brissett and Drew Braley each had a hit in the victory.
Brissett picked up the win, striking out three in his three innings of work. Braley and Gage Reichert each had two strikeouts in an inning of relief.
Area 14-Under
Corsica-Stickney 2, Tyndall 1
CORSICA — Corsica-Stickney edged Tyndall 2-1 in 14-under baseball action on Monday.
Major Aarstad doubled and singled for Tyndall. Madden Merkwan, Calvin Caba and Cale Cooper each had a hit in the effort.
Aarstad took the loss, striking out seven.
Salem 9, Scotland-Menno 1
SALEM — Salem built a 6-0 lead after one inning on the way to a 9-1 victory over Scotland-Menno in 14-under baseball action on Monday.
Mirik Vaith had the lone hit for the Trappers.
Jarret Andretta took the loss, with C.J. Jandreau striking out four in two innings of shutout relief.
Parkston 11, Wess. Springs 7
PARKSTON — Mark Deckert went 2-for-3 with a home run to lead Parkston past Wessington Springs 11-7 in 14-under baseball action on Monday.
Jaxx Kurtenbach and Javin Kniffen each had a hit and two RBI for Parkston. Reco Muilenburg and Johnny Weber each had a hit in the victory.
Deckert picked up the win, striking out five in his three innings of work. Zach Thuringer struck out five in two innings of relief.
Elk Point-Jefferson 9, Gayville-Volin 2
GAYVILLE — Four different players had two hits each as Elk Point-Jefferson downed Gayville-Volin 9-2 in 14-under baseball action on Monday.
Ben Trudeau, Aiden Hammitt, Luke Swatek and Drew Geary each had a hit for EPJ. Daniel Havermann and Blake Trudeau each had a hit in the victory.
Vermillion 22, Ponca 9
PONCA, Neb. — Vermillion scored in each inning to claim a 22-9 victory over Ponca in 14-under baseball action on Monday.
Cooper Reiser went 5-for-6 with four doubles and seven RBI for Vermillion. Matthew Roob had four hits and five runs scored. Ryne Chapman went 2-for-3 with a triple and four runs scored. Tysen Hovden doubled and singled. Ryan Vitt and Duke Job each had two hits, with Job driving in three runs. Grant Roerig had a triple and three RBI. Reise Pittman and Corbin Heckens each doubled. Jackson Beacom and Mason Freeling each had a hit in the victory.
Hovden picked up the win, striking out four in his five innings of work.
Dakota Valley 13s 15, Lennox 3
NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Dakota Valley 13-under team used a pair of five-run innings to claim a 15-3 victory over Lennox in youth baseball action on Monday.
Tyler Kloucek went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI for Dakota Valley. Aaron Bruns doubled and singled, driving in three. Brecken Stusse, Andrew Scott and Jaxon Dice each had two hits. Matthew Bryan doubled, and Cole Brown and Drake Vondracek each had a hit in the effort.
Vondracek pitched four shutout innings for the victory.
