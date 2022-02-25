SIOUX FALLS – In two years of sanctioned girls’ wrestling, Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon’s Peyton Hellmann has two state championships.
“I knew once I got that first takedown, that was the first time I’ve actually gotten a double-leg in on her because she has good defense and base,” Hellmann said. “Once I got that first takedown, I’m pushing this, I’m not going to let her get back and get into it.”
Hellman defeated Yankton’s Nevaeh Leonard, who won a state title of her own last season, in a 5-1 decision Friday at the South Dakota State Wrestling Tournament at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls.
Hellman picked up a two-leg takedown in the first round to take a 2-0 lead, and grinded out the last round, fighting to keep Leonard on bottom.
I just focused so much on continuing to work moves, trying to push the limit, push the time,” Hellman said. “I used all my strength I had left and my mentality was just to hold her and eventually it worked out.”
The freshman from Tabor entered the tournament with a 37-4 record on the year. Hellman earned pins in each round leading up to the championship match. On the bottom half of the bracket, Leonard, coming in with a 25-9 record, also pinned each opponent leading to the runner-up finish.
Hellman wasn’t the only Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon girls’ champion Friday night. In the feature match of the night for the girls division, Britney Rueb took on Lemmon’s Quinn Butler in the 113-pound championship.
Rueb, trailing 3-2 in the third round, scored a takedown on Butler, giving her the 4-3 advantage and the win, claiming a state title.
“It feels great (to win),” Rueb said. “Nervousness got to me a little bit, but I got through it.”
In the Class B 152-pound championship, Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes’ Grayson Hanson picked up a 5-2 decision over Parkston’s Porter Neugebauer. Hanson finished third in the 2021 state event.
“We wrestled each other last week at regions, so we knew what we were both doing,” Hanson said. “I was just hoping I could get to my single leg and do what I do.”
Hanson came in with a 43-6 record and a fall, major decision and a 7-2 decision leading up to the championship match, where he jumped ahead early and held on to win.
Neugebauer, who entered the 2022 tournament with a 39-6 record, also came into the championship with a win by fall and two decisions. Neugebauer finished fourth in the 126-pound class a year ago.
The Class A 113-pound championship featured a rematch of the 2021 106 championship fight, with the undefeated Sloan Johannsen of Watertown facing 36-4 Hayden Schroeder of Vermillion.
Schroeder lost the championship match in 2021, and was looking for revenge Friday night. Schroeder held a 2-1 lead going into the third, but gave up two to Johannsen in the final round to fall 3-2, taking home second place again.
“I wasn’t covering my legs real well and he was able to sneak in a nice shot,” Schroeder said.
As both wrestlers are sophomores, there is a chance for Schroeder to get his revenge.
“I’m going to use it as motivation for next year to try and get on top of the podium,” Schroeder said.
The Class B 106-pound championship featured Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes’ Gavin Braun and Wagner’s Karstyn Lhotak. The two wrestlers were tied after three round, and had to go to an ultimate tiebreaker overtime.
After Lhotak nearly got an escape point in the first 30-second period, Braun decided to take the top in the second period, and flipped Lhotak over for a 2-1 win.
In the Class B 182-pound championship match, Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon’s Isaac Crownover earned a 3-2 decision over Jack Kruger of Winner Area. Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes’ Levi Nightingale fell to Canton’s Tanner Meyers in a 3-0 decision.
Parker’s Levi Wieman earned a match with Canton’s Marshall Baldwin in the Class B 220-pound championship, but Baldwin came away with the 13-3 major decision. In the 138-pound championship, KWLPG’s Chase Varilek dropped a 7-0 decision against Webster Area’s Cael Larson.
In the girls’ championships, KWLPG’s Akane Metcalfe and Kiana Shevling-Major competed in their respective weight classes. Metcalfe won via 6-3 decision in the 106-pound division and Shevling-Major won the 142-pound division with a 16-5 major decision over Sioux Falls Roosevelt’s Ali Bissell.
Viborg-Hurley’s Gia Miller won her first two matches of the 170-pound division by fall, but lost via fall to Canton’s Carlee Laubach in the championship match.
In the team standings, KWLPG placed second in Class B with 141 points, behind team state champion Canton. Wagner finished eighth with 77.5 points and Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon 10th with 58. In Class A, Brandon Valley won the Class A title with 252 points. Vermillion placed 11th with 52 points.
Pierre won the first ever state girls title with 146 points. Viborg-Hurley placed sixth with 59 points, Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon seventh with 56 points, Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes eighth with 55 points and Yankton ninth with 43 points.
Kasen Konstanz (120) and Carter Lenz (145) placed third, Lucas Lenz (160) fifth for the state runner-ups in Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes.
For Wagner, Jhett Breen (132) and Brennan Leines (285) placed third. Riley Roberts (145) placed fourth and Nolan Dvorak (195) sixth.
Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon had Jackson Kaul (106) place sixth, Tyler Tjeerdsma (126) and Turner Nicholson (160) seventh and Brady Bierema (138) eighth.
Parkston’s Kaden Holzbauer (113) placed sixth, Noah Mahoney (170) seventh and Wyatt Anderson (126) eighth. Parker’s Charlie Patten added a sixth place finish at 182 for the Pheasants.
Elk Point-Jefferson had a pair of fifth place finishers in Ben Swatek (170) and Gavin Jacobs (182). Lucas Hueser added a sixth place finish at 145 for the Huskies. Marion-Freeman’s Riley Tschetter scored a seventh place finish in 132.
In Class A competition, Vermillion’s Zach Brady (285) placed fourth and Michael Roob (126) fifth.
In girls competition, Yankton’s Jett Yaggie picked up a fifth place finish with a fall 50 seconds into the fifth place match.
For Viborg-Hurley, Hope Orr won the consolation championship (third place) in the 285-pound class. Aubrey Jensen (113) and Lauren Petersen (190) tallied sixth place finishes.
Dakota Valley’s Gracie Delgado (170) placed sixth and Ariana Gomez (126) seventh.
