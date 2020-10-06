SIOUX FALLS — Ninety-six minutes and 33 seconds.
That’s how long the Yankton boys’ soccer team stayed right with a higher-seeded opponent on the road.
But it was in the 97th minute that things changed.
Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Carson Woods scored with 3:27 remaining in double overtime and the Patriots held on to beat the Bucks 2-1 in Tuesday night’s opening round of the Class AA playoffs at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls.
When the dust had settled, Lincoln (6-3-4) was the one moving on to Saturday’s quarterfinals.
And the season came to an end for the Bucks (7-7).
“What a great game,” Yankton head coach Dave Dannenbring said. “That’s what sports is all about.”
After a scoreless first half, Yankton — the No. 11 seed in the Class AA field — was the first to find the back of the net.
Sophomore Alex Nockels scored in the 53rd minute, but the Patriots responded three minutes later with a goal to tie the game.
That’s the way things stood through the remainder of the second half and through the first 10-minute overtime session.
“Both teams had great opportunities in the overtimes, but we just couldn’t get the ball in the back of the net,” Dannenbring said.
Yankton had done all it could to put itself in a position to not only qualify for the playoffs, but to make things interesting in the opening round, according to Dannenbring. The Bucks did not surrender more than two goals in their final six matches of the regular season.
“They’ve really improved and worked hard to be competitive like that,” Dannenbring said. “We looked like a good soccer team tonight.”
Christian Budig is the only senior the Bucks will lose for next season.
“This hurts; I know it does,” Dannenbring said. “But the sun will come up tomorrow.”
