Vermillion players shake their hats as they wait for the two-ball, two-strike two-out pitch to a teammate during their team's matchup against Brandon Valley in the Lewis & Clark Classic American Legion baseball tournament. Vermillion begins play in the South Dakota State Class B American Legion Baseball Tournament today (Friday) in Gregory.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The Vermillion Post 1 American Legion baseball team has been in the hunt for a state title ever since the program last won the title in 2017. Coach Tom Heisinger believes this year’s squad is ready to get back on top.

“These kids have been in three, four state tournaments. They’ve been close,” Heisinger said as the team prepared for the 2022 state tournament, beginning today (Friday) in Gregory. “They know what it takes to get there. They want to take that last bite out of that apple.”

