The Vermillion Post 1 American Legion baseball team has been in the hunt for a state title ever since the program last won the title in 2017. Coach Tom Heisinger believes this year’s squad is ready to get back on top.
“These kids have been in three, four state tournaments. They’ve been close,” Heisinger said as the team prepared for the 2022 state tournament, beginning today (Friday) in Gregory. “They know what it takes to get there. They want to take that last bite out of that apple.”
Unlike the last couple years, when Post 1 was virtually untouched entering state, this year’s Vermillion team was tested, posting an 18-9 record.
“This season was a little different. There were times when we weren’t playing our best,” Heisinger said. “Looking back, it gave us a chance to wake up and refocus. Those losses, those tough moments were good for us.”
A trio of pitchers have led the way for Vermillion, each logging over 30 innings on the season. Jake Jensen, a basketball and baseball dual-sport recruit for Mount Marty, has a team-high 47 innings with a 5-2 record, a 1.34 earned run average and a team-best 35 strikeouts. Ben Burbach (3-1, 0.69 ERA, 28 K in 30 1/3 IP) and Tim Dixon (5-1, 1.39 ERA, 24 K in 30 1/3 IP) have also been workhorses for the staff. Willis Robertson (2-1, 1 save, 2.33 ERA, 24 K in 21 IP) and Clayton Sorenson (3-2, 5.33 ERA, 16 K in 21 IP) have also made regular appearances on the mound.
The Vermillion lineup has been solid from top to bottom, Heisinger noted.
“Willis has set the table. Connor (Saunders) has played a big part for years,” he said. “(Jack) Kratz is a run producer, as is Charlie Ward. The guys at the bottom, Reece Proefrock and Clayton Sorenson, have become big as well.”
Robertson, a Mount Marty baseball recruit, is batting .395 with 13 RBI, 22 runs scored and 15 stolen bases. Saunders (.311, 6 doubles, 16 RBI, 13 SB) has also helped set the table for the big bats: Kratz (.416, 12 doubles, 1 HR, 18 RBI, 20 SB), a Morningside dual-sport recruit, and Ward (.313, 3 triples, 18 RBI, 30 SB).
Jensen (.325, 1 HR, 25 RBI, 12 SB) and T.J. Tracy (.333, 7 doubles, 23 RBI) have also batted above .300. Sorenson (.175, 10 SB), Proefrock (.224, 2 doubles) and Burbach (.200, 13 RBI, 13 SB) have also had key hits for Vermillion.
Vermillion opens play at 5 p.m. today against Dell Rapids, a team that blanked Vermillion 1-0 on July 6. In that contest, Dell Rapids pitcher Jack Henry pitched six no-hit innings, striking out nine and walking five, before having to leave due to pitch count.
“Dell Rapids is a talented experienced team with some players that have been there before,” Heisinger said of Dell Rapids, which won the Class B high school title this spring. “Jack Henry threw against us earlier this year, and we feel like we can give him a challenge.”
For Vermillion to make a run in the eight-team double-elimination tournament, they will need to stay on top of the basics, Heisinger said.
“If we throw strikes and play good defense, the offense will take care of itself,” he said.
Humbolt-Hartford faces Winner-Colome in today’s first game, a 10 a.m. start. Milbank draws Redfield in today’s second game. Host Gregory will face Platte-Geddes in the final game of the day.
The double-elimination tournament runs through Tuesday.
