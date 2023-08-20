Due to expected poor weather conditions in the coming days, the Yankton School District has announced several changes to the upcoming athletic schedule.
— The junior varsity football game, schedule for Monday in Mitchell, will be pushed back to a 7:30 p.m. start. The quarters will be shortened to 10 minutes, with extra water breaks added.
— The start time for Tuesday’s Pierre Invitational boys’ golf tournament has been moved up to 9 a.m.
— The middle school girls’ tennis dual featuring Mitchell at Yankton, scheduled for Tuesday, has been cancelled.
— As announced earlier, the boys’ and girls’ soccer matches featuring West Central at Yankton, scheduled for Monday, were pushed back to Thursday, Sept. 21.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 1006.
