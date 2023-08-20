Due to expected poor weather conditions in the coming days, the Yankton School District has announced several changes to the upcoming athletic schedule.

— The junior varsity football game, schedule for Monday in Mitchell, will be pushed back to a 7:30 p.m. start. The quarters will be shortened to 10 minutes, with extra water breaks added.

