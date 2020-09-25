Corbin Sohler didn’t have time to sulk.
There was no time to analyze what went wrong.
He was going to get the ball again. Seemingly everyone at Crane-Youngworth Field on Friday night knew Sohler — the senior running back for the Yankton football team — was going to get the ball again.
He had just been stopped for a five-yard loss, but was going to have a chance to win the game for his team.
“I just got it and ran,” Sohler said. “I didn’t think too much about it.”
And run, he did. Into the end zone.
Sohler’s 15-yard touchdown scamper in overtime sent the top-ranked Bucks past Mitchell 30-24 in a wild Pioneer Day game.
The visiting Kernels had taken a 24-21 lead with 34 seconds left on a Josh Grosdidier 3-yard touchdown run — his fourth of the night.
Yankton (5-0), though, marched right down the field, thanks to a 24-yard pass play from sophomore Rugby Ryken to junior Cameron Zahrbock. Ryken then picked up 19 yards on a run, and sophomore Trevor Paulsen drilled a 29-yard field goal as time expired to send the game into overtime.
Yankton’s defense then stopped the Kernels on four runs, and the ball went to the Bucks with a chance to win.
Sohler was then tackled behind the line of scrimmage on Yankton’s first play.
“He’s in a tough spot because he’s the centerpiece of our offense — everyone knows that — and people key on him,” head coach Brady Muth said.
“But he’s the kind of kid who can handle that. He can’t walk on Saturday mornings, but he’s a tough kid.”
And Sohler proved that with his immediate response to the 5-yard loss.
His touchdown run saved homecoming for the Bucks.
“We don’t fold when we’re down,” Sohler said. “That’s just us being a team.”
It also took a team-wide defensive effort to slow down a run-based Mitchell offense that routinely eclipses 300 rushing yards a game.
Kernels’ standout Parker Phillips was ‘held’ — as much as a team can hold him down — to 147 yards on 29 carries, but quarterback Tucker Vilhauer bursted through for 122 yards and Grosdidier found the end zone four times.
The only scoring in the opening quarter was a 2-yard touchdown run by Mitchell’s Grosdidier with 50 seconds remaining, but the extra point missed.
On their next series, the Kernels completed a 24-yard pass that was nearly intercepted by Yankton’s Trevor Fitzgerald along the right sideline. Instead, Mitchell kept the ball and later scored on another Grosdidier 2-yard run.
The Bucks punted the ball back to the Kernels, but then finally found a spark.
Yankton junior cornerback Jaden Supurgeci intercepted a short pass to the left side and ran it 25 yards for a touchdown, at the 4:58 mark.
With the ball back after a defensive stop, the Bucks again found the end zone, this time on a Fitzgerald 5-yard run with 55 seconds to go before halftime — Yankton led 14-12 at the break.
Yankton fumbled on the opening play of the third quarter, and the Kernels took the lead on a Grosdidier 24-yard touchdown run at the 10:32 mark.
The Bucks responded with a scoring drive that was capped off by a Fitzgerald 1-yard touchdown run — Yankton took a 21-18 lead at the 7:18 mark.
That’s how things remainded until Grosdidier’s touchdown run with 34 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Paulsen, though, came through with the clutch field goal as time expired.
“I’m not surprised at all by Trevor knocking that one through,” Muth said. “He’s proven he can make those for us.”
Ryken completed 7-of-11 passes for 126 yards, with Zahrbock hauling in five of those passes for 115 yards. Sohler carried the ball 18 times for 43 yards.
“I know he (Sohler) gets frustrated at times because he doesn’t hit those big ones (runs), but he’s proven to us that we can ride him,” Muth said.
“He has the intestinal fortitude to be able to handle that.”
And it was Sohler’s touchdown run that kept the Bucks undefeated heading into next Friday night’s home game against Sturgis.
“It’s a big win because it’s homecoming,” he said. “We know we can play better, though.”
MITCHELL (3-2) 6 6 6 6 0 — 24
YANKTON (5-0) 0 14 7 3 6 — 30
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
MHS — Josh Grosdidier, 2-yard run (kick no good); 0:50
Second Quarter
MHS — Grosdidier, 2-yard run (conversion no good); 8:02
YHS — Jaden Supurgeci, 25-yard interception return (Gavin Fortner kick); 4:58
YHS — Trevor Fitzgerald, 5-yard run (Fortner kick); 0:55
Third Quarter
MHS — Grosdidier, 24-yard run (conversion no good); 10:32
YHS — Fitzgerald, 1 yard run (Fortner kick); 7:18
Fourth Quarter
MHS — Grosdidier, 3-yard run (kick no good); 0:34
YHS — Trevor Paulsen, 29-yard field goal; 0:00
Overtime
YHS — Corbin Sohler, 15-yard run
