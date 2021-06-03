The Brookings Bullets slugged their way to a doubleheader sweep of the Yankton Black Sox in youth baseball action on Thursday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Brooking survived a 7-run rally by Yankton to claim an 18-8 victory.
David Brink went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and three runs scored for Brookings. Izaya Dandurand had two hits. Sam Johnson and Jack Merritt each had a double and three RBI in the victory.
Tucker Gilmore had two hits for Yankton. Payton Peterson posted a double and two RBI. Austin Gobel added a hit.
Dandurand picked up the win in relief. Frankie In’t Veld took the loss, also in relief.
Brookings completed the sweep with a 16-3 victory in the nightcap.
Brink went 3-for-4 with a double, four RBI and three runs scored for Brookings. Tate Helmboldt had two hits. Dandurand and Addison Ronning each doubled in the win.
Carson Conway, Chase Howe and Landon Potts each had a hit for Yankton.
Griffen Bartels picked up the win. Hunter Teichroew took the loss.
The Black Sox host Vermillion on Monday.
