CLEVELAND—South Dakota seniors Jack Cochrane and Brady Schutt are two of 54 individuals named to the FCS Athletic Directors Association Annual Academic All-Star Team announced recently by NACDA. In addition, Schutt is one of nine finalists for a $5,000 postgraduate scholarship. The FCS ADA group will award two such scholarships.
This marks the second year in a row Cochrane has been selected to the team. The senior linebacker from Mount Vernon, Iowa, carries a 4.0 grade point average while studying criminal justice and business. He plans to attend law school once his football career is complete. Cochrane earned all-Valley honors in 2019 when he led the league in tackles. He is a three-time, first-team all-MVFC Academic Team honoree.
Schutt is a two-time all-MVFC honoree from Orange City, Iowa, majoring in kinesiology and sport management. He plans to attend medical school once his collegiate career has concluded. Schutt has posted the fourth-best punting average in the FCS for two consecutive seasons, and this past year was part of a punting unit that led the nation in net punting.
Of the 54 individuals named to the team, Cochrane and Schutt are two of nine from the MVFC.
All nominees were required to have a minimum GPA of 3.20 in undergraduate study and have been a starter or key player with legitimate athletics credentials. They must have reached their second year of athletics and academic standing at the nominated institution and have completed at least one full academic year at the nominated institution. They also must have participated in 50 percent of the games played at their designated position.
