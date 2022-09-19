VERMILLION — Host Vermillion edged West Central for team honors in the Dakota XII Conference Boys’ Golf Championships, Monday at The Bluffs Golf Course in Vermillion.
Vermillion finished at 314, beating out West Central (316) and Sioux Falls Christian (320). Tea Area (325) and Dakota Valley (338) rounded out the first five. Elk Point-Jefferson finished eighth at 372.
