TABOR — Parkston beat Menno 11-3 for the championship of the LMVL softball tournament, Monday in Tabor.
Lindsey Roth went 4-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBI for Parkston. Emilea Cimpl, Tiah Holzbauer and Erica Thompson each had two hits, with Thompson driving in three runs, in the victory.
Reagan Klooz picked up the win, striking out six.
Parkston 5, Scotland 1
TABOR — Baylee Schoenfelder went 2-for-3 to lead Parkston past Scotland 5-1 in the LMVL softball tournament, Monday in Tabor.
Erica Thompson doubled for Parkston. Tiah Holzbauer, Lindsey Roth, Jo Boetcher and Kiauna Hargens each had a hit, with Hargens driving in two, in the win.
Reagan Klooz picked up the win, striking out seven.
Parkston 10, Menno 2
TABOR — Lindsey Roth went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI to lead Parkston past Menno 10-2 in the LMVL softball tournament, Monday in Tabor.
Kiauna Hargens doubled, driving in two, for Parkston. Jo Boettcher and Sadie Lindeman each had a hit in the victory.
Hargens struck out three batters in 2 2/3 innings for the victory. Reagan Klooz pitched 1 1/3 innings of relief, striking out one.
Ringneck Tourn.
S.D. Phoenix 8, Fury Fire 3
SIOUX FALLS — Kylee Slocum went 3-for-4 with two doubles to lead the South Dakota Phoenix past the Yankton Fury Fire 8-3 in the Ringneck Tournament on Sunday.
Brynn Schupner had a hit and two RBI for the Phoenix. Ella Peterson, Sierra Brown and Gaby Schroder each had a hit in the victory.
Kelsey O’Neill doubled for Yankton. Lainie Keller had a hit and two RBI.
Sam Mallinger pitched four shutout innings, striking out seven, for the win. Ellie Wiese took the loss.
Yankton, 18-25-2, now turns its attentions to state, July 9-11 in Sioux Falls.
Stingers 5, Fury Red 2
SIOUX FALLS — The Stingers built a 5-0 lead and held on for a 5-2 victory over Yankton Fury Red in the Ringneck Tournament on Sunday.
Annika Gordon had a hit and two RBI for Yankton. Gracie Brockberg, Elle Feser, Paige Hatch and Hannah Sailer each had a hit.
Bailey Sample took the loss, striking out seven.
Yankton, 35-12-4, now turns its attentions to state, July 9-11 in Sioux Falls.
Fury Fire 5, Arlington 5
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Fury Fire played Arlington to a 5-5 draw at the Ringneck Tournament on Saturday.
Emma Wiese and Kelsey O’Neill each doubled for Yankton. Hannah Christopherson, Kara Klemme and Brenna Steele each added a hit.
Ellie Wiese pitched for Yankton, striking out six.
Fury Red 9, Neb. Swingers 5
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Fury Red rallied late to claim a 9-5 victory over the Nebraska Swingers in the Ringneck Tournament on Saturday.
Elle Feser had a home run and a double, driving in two, for Yankton. Annika Gordon doubled and singled, driving in three. Bailey Sample doubled and singled, driving in two. Gracie Brockberg also had two hits. Paige Hatch homered. Tori Vellek, Olivia Girard and Camryn Zoeller each had a hit in the victory.
Bailey Sample picked up the win, striking out nine.
Neb. Thunder 8, Fury Fire 0
SIOUX FALLS — The Nebraska Thunder-Mayfield squad scored an 8-0 victory over the Yankton Fury Fire in the Ringneck Tournament on Saturday.
Brenna Steele had the lone Yankton hit.
Emma Wiese took the loss.
Fury Red 10, S.F. Sparks 3
SIOUX FALLS — Annika Gordon went 3-for-4 with a double to lead Yankton Fury Red past the Sioux Falls Sparks 10-3 in the Ringneck Tournament on Saturday.
Brooklyn Townsend went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI. Elle Feser also doubled and singled. Hannah Sailer and Gracie Brockberg each had two hits. Tori Vellek had a home run and two RBI. Paige Hatch doubled. Olivia Girard added a hit and two RBI in the victory.
Bailey Sample picked up the win, striking out 10 in the five-inning contest.
