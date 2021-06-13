After winning the Crofton pool of the Lewis & Clark Classic Friday and Saturday, the Tabor Post 183 Legion baseball team fell to Brandon Valley 6-3 in the semifinals Sunday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Brandon Valley won the Vermillion pool to make the semifinals and set up the match-up with Tabor. Tabor jumped out early with two runs in the third inning and led 2-0 after four innings.
“Today, we knew coming in we were the underdogs,” head coach Gary Kortan said. “We kind of relish in that role. We were tied at two in the seventh, so I can’t ask for much more of our guys. We didn’t get it done but it was a good weekend.”
Brandon Valley tallied two runs in the fifth after starter Carter Uecker was pulled for Dustin Honomichl. Honomichl pitched the remainder of the game for Tabor.
“I think he (Uecker) battled through some early control issues, but he put up four zeros and I can't ask any more of him, he did his job,” Kortan said.
In the top of the seventh inning, Honomichl gave up a bases-clearing single to Jaxon Haase on a 3-2 count with the bases loaded and two outs. Brandon Valley tacked on one more in the inning and led 6-2 going into the bottom of the seventh.
A pair of singles put runners on first and second with two outs for Nolan Carda in the bottom of the seventh. Carda recorded an RBI-single to cut into the lead. With Nolan Dvorak at the plate, Dawson Bietz gets thrown out attempting to steal third and that was the end of the game.
Dvorak recorded the two-run single in the third inning to give Tabor the lead. Aidan Spicer hit a sacrifice fly followed by a RBI-single for Lake Terveer to tie things at two in the fifth.
Tabor plays host to Yankton Post 12 this week. Brandon Valley fell 8-6 to Sioux Falls East in the championship game Sunday.
“Our kids don’t want to stay where we’re at,” Kortan said. “Our goal at the end is to be Class B champs, and that’s been our goal for the last few years, and we’re going to try and get there one of these times.”
Sioux Falls East 8, Brandon Valley 6
A wild, back-and-forth championship game ended with Sioux Falls East scoring two in the top of the sixth to break a 6-6 tie and win the 19th annual Lewis & Clark Classic in Yankton Sunday.
Tyler Boyum went 2-for-4 with three RBI to lead Post 15 East. Ryne Hammerstrom went 1-for-3 and scored three times.
Jaxon Haase went 2-for-2 with two RBI for Brandon Valley. Matt Brown drove in a run and Michael Chevalier scored twice.
Myles Rees pitched three innings, striking out four and picking up the win. Caleb Zerr recorded the loss for Brandon Valley, giving up two runs over 2 ⅓ innings.
Sioux Falls East 13, Norfolk (Neb.) 2
In the first semifinal of the day, Sioux Falls East scored seven runs in the first inning to defeat Norfolk, Nebraska 13-2 in five innings.
Aidan Beck went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI for Sioux Falls East. Ty Schafer went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Myles Rees drove in two runs and Tyler Boyum hit a solo home run.
Colton Price recorded a sacrifice fly for the lone RBI of the day for Norfolk. Nolan Strand and Jack Schwanebeck scored once each.
Nick Lounsbery pitched two innings, striking out two for Sioux Falls East. Nate Sprenkle struck out four over three innings.
Brayden Lammers gave up nine runs (three earned) over one inning for Norfolk. Hudson Waldow pitched the final four innings, giving up four runs.
