COLUMBUS, Neb. — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge improved by 16 strokes over the opening day to finish 10th in the Nebraska State Class C Girls’ Golf Tournament. The two-day event concluded on Tuesday at Elks Country Club.
Broken Bow shot a final round 345 – 31 strokes better than first-round leader Columbus Scotus — to win the team title with a 719. Scotus shot 745, with Lincoln Lutheran a distant third at 775.
Scotus’ Cecilia Arndt earned medalist honors with a two-day score of 157, three strokes better than Cozad’s Lynzi Becker (160). Kimball’s Payton Wise (161) was third. West Point-Beemer’s Brook Diekemper and Lincoln Christian’s Olivia Lovegrove tied for fourth at 162.
LCC finished the two-day event at 826, led by Sarah Karnes’ tie for 17th with a 186. Delaney Hall shot 205, Hope Swanson shot 215, Sidney Groene carded a 220 and Maddie Graham shot 224 for the Bears.
