FREEMAN — Viborg-Hurley needed overtime and two double-doubles to escape Freeman Academy-Marion in the Region 5B Boys’ Basketball Tournament on Friday in Freeman.
Gradee Sherman posted 16 points and 12 rebounds for Viborg-Hurley (16-5), which will compete in the SoDak 16 on Tuesday. Hayden Gilbert scored 14 points, and Eli Boomgarden added 12 points and 13 rebounds in the victory.
Connor Epp filled up the stat sheet for Freeman Academy-Marion (15-7), posting 24 points, eight assists, five steals and five rebounds. Quincy Blue finished with 22 points and five rebounds. Thalen Schroeder added five rebounds in the effort.
VIBORG-HURLEY (16-5) 13 12 17 13 11 — 66
FR.-ACAD.-MAR. (15-7) 11 13 14 17 4 — 59
Canistota 49, Bridgewater-Emery 43
FREEMAN — Tyce Ortman scored 20 points to lead Canistota past Bridgewater-Emery 49-43 in the Region 5B Boys’ Basketball Tournament on Friday in Freeman.
Chase Merrill added 14 points for Canistota (20-2), which will play in the SoDak 16 on Tuesday.
For Bridgewater-Emery (13-9), Tyler Kjetland led the way with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Rylee Schultz added 12 points.
CANISTOTA (20-2) 15 6 21 7 — 49
BRIDGEWATER-EMERY (13-9) 11 10 9 13 — 43
Region 4A
Vermillion 68, Lennox 43
VERMILLION — Top-ranked Vermillion advanced to the SoDak 16 with a 68-43 rout of Lennox in the Region 4A Boys’ Basketball Tournament on Friday.
Dillon Gestring led Vermillion with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Noah Gilbertson scored 16 points, going 3-for-3 from three-point range. Jakob Dobney added 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the victory.
Peyton Eich led Lennox with 15 points.
Vermillion (21-0) will play in the SoDak 16 on Tuesday.
LENNOX (8-14) 11 14 7 11 — 43
VERMILLION (21-0) 18 13 15 22 — 68
Dakota Valley 64, Tea Area 58
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Paul Bruns posted 21 points and 19 rebounds to lead Dakota Valley past Tea Area 64-58 in the Region 4A Boys’ Basketball Tournament on Friday.
Isaac Bruns finished with 16 points for Dakota Valley, which advances to the SoDak 16 on Tuesday. Chayce Montagne added 12 points in the victory.
Cael Lundin led Tea Area with 18 points and six rebounds. Austin Lake scored 14 points, going 4-for-7 from three-point range. Caden Ellingson added 13 points and nine rebounds.
TEA AREA 17 18 14 9 — 58
DAKOTA VALLEY 20 15 15 14 — 64
Region 5A
Wagner 77, Parker 70
WAGNER — The Wagner Red Raiders moved within one victory of advancing for state for the first time since 1974 with a 77-70 victory over Parker in the Region 5A Boys’ Basketball Tournament on Friday.
Alex Cournoyer posted 22 points and four assists to lead Wagner, which will play in the SoDak 16 on Tuesday. Nolan Carda finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Toby Zephier added 10 points in the victory.
Parker had four players in double figures, led by 18 points and eight rebounds from Carter Robinson. Davin Fuller scored 15 points. Cole Jurgens finished with 13 points and nine rebounds. Colby Olson added 12 points.
PARKER (12-10) 16 24 10 20 — 70
WAGNER (11-10) 22 18 16 21 — 77
Madison 64, Parkston 37
MADISON — Nate Ricke posted 22 points on 9-for-11 shooting to lead Madison past Parkston 64-37 in the Region 5A Boys’ Basketball Tournament on Friday.
Aiden Jensen was 6-for-6 from the field for 12 points for Madison (13-8), which advances to the SoDak 16 on Tuesday. Carter Bergheim scored 10 points and Aspen Dahl added 13 rebounds in the victory.
Max Scott led Parkston with 24 points and eight rebounds.
PARKSTON (9-13) 15 6 9 7 — 37
MADISON (13-8) 22 11 13 18 — 64
Region 3A
S.F. Christian 65, Garretson 31
SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls Christian rolled past Garretson 65-31 in the Region 3A Boys’ Basketball Tournament on Friday.
Xavier Van Beek scored 13 points for the Chargers, who advanced to the SoDak 16 on Tuesday. Brooks Nelson and Tyler Prins each scored 12 points in the victory.
Cooper Long scored 13 points to lead Garretson.
Region 6A/7A
Winner 61, Hot Springs 30
WINNER — The Winner Warriors advanced to Tuesday’s SoDak 16 with a 61-30 rout of Hot Springs in the Regions 6A and 7A combined boys’ basketball tournament on Friday.
Brady Fritz scored 38 points, going 7-for-11 from three-point range, for Winner. Blake Volmer posted 11 points, 14 rebounds and six asissts in the victory.
Jules Ecoffey led Hot Springs with eight points. Braden Grill added nine rebounds.
HOT SPRINGS 6 8 9 7 — 30
WINNER 15 19 19 8 — 61
Region 4B
DR St. Mary 54, Hanson 45
MITCHELL — Dell Rapids St. Mary took control in the second half to claim a 54-45 victory over Hanson in the Region 4B Boys’ Basketball Tournament on Friday in Mitchell.
Connor Libis scored 15 points and Ty Brown netted 13 points for St. Mary (18-4), which advances to the SoDak 16 on Tuesday. Sam Palmer posted 11 points and six assists, and Max Herber grabbed eight rebounds in the victory.
Riley Ferry and Noah Price each scored 12 points for Hanson (16-6). Ethan Cheeseman added 11 points.
DR ST. MARY (18-4) 16 12 15 11 — 54
HANSON (16-6) 13 11 9 12 — 45
Elkton-LB 54, Howard 36
MITCHELL — Elkton-Lake Benton built a 33-15 halftime lead on the way to a 54-36 victory over third-ranked Howard in the Region 4B Boys’ Basketball Tournament on Friday in Mitchell.
Matthew Nibbe scored 20 points to lead E-LB (18-4), which advances to the SoDak 16 on Tuesday. Marcus Harming scored 11 points and had six assists in the victory.
Sam Aslesen led Howard (18-4) with 13 points.
ELKTON-LB (18-4) 16 17 13 8 — 54
HOWARD (18-4) 12 3 20 1 — 36
