VERMILLION — Tea Area spoiled second-ranked Vermillion’s hopes of a state tournament trip, edging the Tanagers 80-79 in double-overtime in the Region 4A Tournament on Friday at Vermillion High School.

Katie Vasecka finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds for Tea Area (13-9), which advances to the SoDak 16 on March 2. Mara Grant had 28 points and 16 rebounds. Kendra McKinney posted nine points and seven rebounds in the victory.

