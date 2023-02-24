VERMILLION — Tea Area spoiled second-ranked Vermillion’s hopes of a state tournament trip, edging the Tanagers 80-79 in double-overtime in the Region 4A Tournament on Friday at Vermillion High School.
Katie Vasecka finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds for Tea Area (13-9), which advances to the SoDak 16 on March 2. Mara Grant had 28 points and 16 rebounds. Kendra McKinney posted nine points and seven rebounds in the victory.
Vermillion, which finished at 20-2, had five players score in double figures. Brooklyn Voss posted 19 points and seventh grader Taylor Reuvers had 18 points and four steals off the bench for the Tanagers. Kasey Hanson scored 14 points. Brooke Jensen finished with 11 points, Chandler Cleveland had 10 points and Jenaya Cleveland added nine rebounds and six steals in the effort.
Tea Area led 29-22 at the half, but Vermillion built to an 11-point lead with 6:05 to play in regulation. The Titans fought back to tie the game at 63 after 32 minutes, and the game was tied at 71 headed to the second overtime.
TEA AREA (13-9) 18 11 8 26 8 9 — 80
VERMILLION (20-2) 16 6 19 22 8 8 — 79
