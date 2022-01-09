Aberdeen used a three-goal second period to take control for a 5-0 victory over Yankton in girls’ varsity hockey action on Sunday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Alli Stoltenburg posted a goal and an assist for Aberdeen. Kailyn Poppen, Olivia Sandvig, Aiden Raap and Alyssa Roehrich each had a goal. Ema Rehder posted two assists. Reece Ermer and Moran Jones each had an assist in the victory.
Ellen Orr stopped all 11 shots she faced to preserve the shutout. Jayda Tjeerdsma made 27 saves for the Gazelles.
Yankton has a home-and-home series with Mitchell next, hosting the Marlins on Jan. 14 and traveling to Mitchell on Jan. 15.
Aberdeen 3, Yankton 0
Alyssa Roehrich posted a goal and an assist to lead Aberdeen past Yankton 3-0 in girls’ varsity hockey action on Saturday.
Morgan Jones and Emma Rehder each scored for Aberdeen. Alli Stoltenburg and Aiden Raap each had an assist for the Cougars.
Ellen Orr stopped 10 shots in goal for the win. Jayda Tjeerdsma made 37 saves for Yankton.
Varsity Boys
Sioux Falls I 14, Yankton 0
SIOUX FALLS — Joren Kouri, Anthony Valland and Maxwell Mohr each accounted for five points as Sioux Falls I beat Yankton 14-0 in boys’ varsity hockey action on Sunday.
Mohr finished with three goals and two assists for Sioux Falls. Kouri and Valland each had two goals and three assists. Nicholas Lohr also scored twice for the Flyers. Jack Sievert had a goal and three assists in the victory.
Kadin Huyser made 13 saves in goal for Sioux Falls. Keenan Wagner made 53 saves for Yankton.
Yankton hosts Mitchell on Friday. Start time is 8 p.m. at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Yankton 3, Huron 1
The Yankton Bucks earned their first victory of the season, downing Huron 3-1 in boys’ varsity hockey action on Saturday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Luke Abbott posted a goal and an assist for Yankton, which trailed 1-0 after one period. Taten Benson and Donnyraee Marshall each scored a goal. Dawson Vellek had two assists and Hunter Haas added an assist in the win.
Haiden McCloud scored for Huron. Grady Bott posted an assist for the All-Stars.
Keenan Wagner made 36 saves in goal for the win. Cooper Letcher stopped 43 shots for Huron.
Bantam ‘A’
Yankton 9, Huron 0
HURON — Yankton ran its win streak to six straight matches with a 9-0 shutout of Huron in Bantam ‘A’ hockey action on Sunday.
Kade Schramm, Jack Pedersen and Tucker Renken each had two goals for Yankton, with Pedersen posting three assists and Renken recording two assists. Kylen O’Connor had a goal and two assists, with Jace Sedlacek and Easton Vellek each posting a goal and an assist. Dawsn Thoms recorded two assists and Anders Van Olson added an assist in the victory.
Luke Moeller stopped all eight shots he faced in the win. Jack Bales made 27 saves for Huron.
Yankton travels to Sioux Falls to face Brandon Valley on Jan. 15.
Yankton 8, Brandon Valley 1
Kade Schramm and Easton Vellek each scored twice as Yankton downed Brandon Valley 8-1 in Bantam ‘A’ hockey action on Saturday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Jace Sedlacek had a goal and two assists, and Anders Van Olson posted a goal and an assist for Yankton. Jack Pedersen also scored a goal. (The other Yankton goal scorer was not recorded.) Tucker Renken had two assists, and Kaden Hunhoff and Kylen O’Connor each had an assist in the victory.
Elias Michailidis scored for Brandon Valley. Lucas Fogarty posted an assist for the Ice Cats.
Luke Moeller made five saves in the win for the Miracle. Cole Clites stopped 22 shots for Brandon Valley.
Bantam ‘B’
Aberdeen 6, Yankton 1
Jarrett Erdmann posted three goals and an assist to lead Aberdeen past Yankton 6-1 in Bantam ‘B’ hockey action on Sunday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Brady Oswald scored twice for Aberdeen. Spender Hundstad added a goal and an assist for the Cougars.
Cooper Larsen scored for Yankton, converting an assist from Grady Van Cleave.
Bradyn Small made 12 saves for Aberdeen. Ryan Turner turned away 24 shots for Yankton.
Yankton hosts Sioux Falls I on Jan. 16.
Aberdeen 6, Yankton 3
Wheeler Malsam scored three goals to lift Aberdeen past Yankton 6-3 in Bantam ‘B’ hockey action on Saturday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Brady Oswald scored twice in the win.
For Yankton, Cooper Larsen scored twice. Oliver Crandall finished with a goal and an assist. Kobe Koletzky had two assists and Kyler Kozak added an assist for the Miracle.
Bradyn Small made 19 saves in goal for Aberdeen. Garrett Haas stopped 28 shots for Yankton.
