ATKINSON, Neb. — The Bloomfield girls track team claimed three first place finishes, while the boys grabbed two first place titles at the Bronco Invite in Atkinson, Nebraska, on Tuesday.

The girls’ team for Bloomfield had six performance finishes in the top three, and 13 placing in the top six. The Martinson girls led the Queen Bees, with each winning their respective event and running in the first place 3200. Carrylee Martinson won the 3200 run (14:05.63), and ran the opening leg for the relay. Christina Martinson ran the 1600 run in 5:56.32 and ran the second leg of the relay race.

