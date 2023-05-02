ATKINSON, Neb. — The Bloomfield girls track team claimed three first place finishes, while the boys grabbed two first place titles at the Bronco Invite in Atkinson, Nebraska, on Tuesday.
The girls’ team for Bloomfield had six performance finishes in the top three, and 13 placing in the top six. The Martinson girls led the Queen Bees, with each winning their respective event and running in the first place 3200. Carrylee Martinson won the 3200 run (14:05.63), and ran the opening leg for the relay. Christina Martinson ran the 1600 run in 5:56.32 and ran the second leg of the relay race.
The 3200 relay was run in a time of 10:51.42, with the foursome being completed by Carrylee Martinson, Christina Martinson, Destiny Rich, and Madie Ziegler. The 1600 relay grabbed third place with a time of 4:35.67.
Madison Abbenhaus took second place in the 100 hurdles (16.46), and third place in the 300 hurdles (49.42).
The Bloomfield boys’ team had six top three finishes and 11 performances place within the top six. Layne Warrior helped lead the Fighting Bees by winning the 400 dash with a time of 53.86. Warrior also ran the opening leg for the winning 1600 relay.
The 1600 (3:41.55) claimed first place and was completed by Warrior, Braeden Guenther, Ethan Eisenhauer, and Jacob Smith. The 3200 relay took second place with a time of 8:49.54, while the 400 relays grabbed third (47.43).
Jake Schroeder led the fielding events by tying for second in the pole vault (9-0). Guenther took home third place in the long jump with a jump of 19-5.5.
Niobrara-Verdigre girls had four performances finish in the top three, and nine place in the top six. Allison Sucha helped lead the team, by placing second in the long jump (15-7.25), and third in the 100 hurdles (17.38).
Billie Pritchett led the field events after placing third in the triple jump (31-5.5).
The girls’ 3200 relay placed third with a time of 11:37.27.
For the Niobrara-Verdigre boys’ team, the 3200 relay had the highest finish, taking fourth with 10:39.61. The highest individual placers for the team were Leon Coffman and Wendell Archambeau. Coffman placed sixth in the 300 hurdles (49.31), while Archambeau took sixth in the 800 run (2:25.29).
