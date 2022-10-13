PENDER, Neb. — The defending champion Crofton girls put three runners in the top seven and all five in the top 15 to win the team title of the District D-3 Cross Country Meet, Thursday in Pender, Nebraska.
Crofton finished with 13 points, with Homer (23) and Oakland-Craig (29) also qualifying for the state meet. Tri County Northeast (52) finished fifth, with Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (81) eighth.
Crofton’s Jordyn Arens, the two-time defending champion, won the 5,000-meter district race in 19:18.1. Homer’s Lilly Harris (20:25.0) was second, followed by Wisner-Pilger’s Alea Rasmussen (21:03.6).
Also for Crofton, Sophia Wortmann (21:22.8) was fifth, Rylie Arens (21:49.3) was seventh, Elizabeth Wortmann (22:12.6) was 10th and Emily Guenther (23:07.0) was 15th.
Tri County Northeast’s Rhyanne Mackling also qualified for state, finishing 14th in 22:59.7.
On the boys’ side, Norfolk Catholic won the title with 24 points. Lyons-Decatur Northeast (34) and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (37) also qualified for state. Crofton (81) finished ninth, with Ponca (100) 11th and Randolph (142) 14th.
Ponca’s Brody Taylor earned medalist honors, finishing in 17:23.3. Pender’s Gannon Walsh (17:45.7) was second, with Caleb Schlichting of Lyons-Decatur Northeast third in 18:02.8.
Tyler Olson led LCC, finishing seventh in 18:39.2. Preston Rose also made the top 15 for the Bears, finishing 14th in 18:52.9. Also for the Bears, Carter Korth finished in 19:27.1, Kolby Detlefsen finished in 21:50.5 and Taner Stanley finished in 24:13.9.
